TUMI Selects Tulip's Cutting-Edge Clienteling and Appointment Solutions

Tulip

09 Nov, 2023, 08:56 ET

International travel and lifestyle brand leads the way in implementing world-class customer experiences with Tulip

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leading provider of retail technology solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI, for which it will assist in revolutionizing and modernizing the brand's customer experience through Tulip's cloud-based Clienteling and Appointment solutions.

Leveraging Tulip's expertise and technology, TUMI aims to enhance its customer experience by personalizing interactions, anticipating customer needs, and delivering first-class service. By harnessing Tulip's Clienteling capabilities, TUMI associates will consistently build strong, lasting relationships with their customers through personalized recommendations, proactive follow ups after purchases, and omnichannel assistance for potential repairs or additions to their collections.

The initial deployment of Tulip's solutions will kick off in 200 stores across North America.

About Tulip
Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels. Visit tulip.com to learn more.

