TUMI UNVEILS MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MASTER & DYNAMIC

"Our customers expect the very best from TUMI, which is why we've partnered with Master & Dynamic—a brand renowned for crafting premium, high-quality audio products," said TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz. "This collaboration brings together two seemingly distinct worlds that, in reality, complement each other perfectly. When the iconic contours of 19 Degree combine with the superior engineering of Master & Dynamic, the result is not just an elevated piece of tech—it's a work of art."

The launch introduces the MW09 Active Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earphones, engineered for premium performance and durability, featuring an IP54 water resistance rating and an advanced 6-microphone talk system with wind noise reduction. Available in two sleek core colorways—black and silver—the earphones are thoughtfully designed to complement TUMI's iconic 19 Degree Aluminum collection. This release marks just the beginning, with TUMI poised to reveal additional collections from this exciting collaboration as the year unfolds

"Travel has always been a part of Master & Dynamic's DNA and sound plays an essential role in every journey," said Jonathan Levine, CEO and founder of Master & Dynamic. "Partnering with TUMI, a brand known for combining beauty, functionality and durability - felt like a natural fit. Together we've created a collection of high-performance sound tools designed for global travelers."

The MW09 Active Noise Canceling Earphones will retail for $450 USD and are available for purchase worldwide at TUMI.com, select TUMI Retail Stores and at masterdynamic.com.

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com

About Master & Dynamic

Since its launch in 2014, New York City-based luxury audio brand Master & Dynamic has released a variety of award-winning audio products ranging from wired and wireless headphones to a wireless speaker; recently the MW75 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones were recognized for world class design as the winner of The Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023. With an unrelenting attention to craft and detail, Master & Dynamic has a deep passion for building beautifully crafted and technically sophisticated sound tools to help focus, inspire and transport your mind.

Designed to be modern yet timeless, Master & Dynamic products utilize only the finest materials and are engineered to last, creating the perfect balance of aesthetics, strength, comfort and exceptional sound. With collaborations from world-renowned luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Mercedes-Benz, Master & Dynamic believes mastery is a never-ending exploration requiring a dynamic approach. View the entire collection at www.masterdynamic.com and join the conversation at @masterdynamic.

