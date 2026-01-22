TUMI UNVEILS THE NEXT GENERATION OF THE TUMI ALPHA COLLECTION WITH CAMPAIGNS STARRING LANDO NORRIS AND WEI DAXUN
News provided byTumi, Inc.
Jan 22, 2026, 00:00 ET
Global Brand Ambassador Lando Norris and Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador Wei Daxun gear up to launch the latest evolution of TUMI Alpha.
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI unveils the next generation of the Alpha collection, brought to life through individual campaigns starring Formula 1 World Champion and Global Brand Ambassador Lando Norris, and Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador and actor Wei Daxun. Together, they embody a revitalized expression of Alpha: sleek, precise, and intentionally understated — designed for modern movement.
