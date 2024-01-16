Tune in to an Exclusive Preview of the Newest Innovations from PayPal and Venmo

PayPal's First Look keynote premieres on January 25, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it will provide an exclusive preview on January 25, 2024 at 9:30 am PT of the first innovations PayPal and Venmo are piloting and bringing to market this year. PayPal First Look is a keynote hosted by Alex Chriss, PayPal President and CEO.

"Twenty-five years ago, at the dawn of the internet, PayPal was created and e-commerce was born – fast forward through decades of innovation and unimaginable growth, PayPal is leading the way to provide safe, secure experiences to customers around the world," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal. "I invite you to join us on January 25th to hear about the next chapter of PayPal and how we're going to revolutionize commerce again through AI-driven personalization for both consumers and merchants."

Tune in to the must watch PayPal First Look on January 25 at 9:30 am PT on https://www.youtube.com/paypal .

