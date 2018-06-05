Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast

News provided by

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: TUP) Tupperware Brands Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Poteshman, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Conference in Boston, MA on June 19, 2018 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.1 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

 

