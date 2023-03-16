Tupperware Brands Corporation Delays Filing of 2022 Form 10-K

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announced it will file today a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to access an extension within which it will endeavor to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company requires additional time to complete its financial close process and the restatement of certain of its previously issued financial statements related to misstatements it believes are predominantly in the accounting for income taxes and leases, as disclosed in a Form 8-K filed by the Company today.

For fiscal years 2020 to 2022, in the aggregate, the Company believes that adjusted income from continuing operations was previously understated, and will likely be restated higher. As of the date of this release, the adjustments identified are primarily non-cash corrections related to income taxes and lease accounting treatment. As the Company continues its work to finalize its financial close process, these preliminary results may change.

The Company expects that misstatements that originated in periods prior to 2020 resulted in the 2020 beginning retained earnings balance being overstated by an approximate $23 to $28 million, subject to the completion of the financial close process.

"While the delayed filing of our Form 10-K is disappointing, we believe it is important to ensure continued improvement in all aspects of our operations, including financial reporting. These are core elements of our complete turnaround of this iconic company," said Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware Brands.

Management also announced the existence of material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, as it did not design and maintain effective controls in response to the risks of material misstatement, which contributed to material weaknesses related to the processes for income taxes and leases.

"We have applied lower materiality thresholds and are reviewing our worldwide accounting for income taxes and leases, and believe that the resulting corrections do not change the Company's financial outlook for 2023," said Mariela Matute, CFO of Tupperware Brands. "We continue to work diligently to finalize our year-end financial close process and immediately start remediation of the identified material weaknesses," she added.

