Tupperware Brands Named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes

For more than 70 years, Tupperware has had an unwavering commitment to empower women and their families by instilling confidence in women across the globe. Today, Tupperware has grown to include more than 3.1 million independent Sales Force members, 12,000 corporate associates and does business in 85 countries. Tupperware has also expanded significantly in bringing to market innovative kitchen products as well as broadened its portfolio to include health and beauty brands such as Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo.

"Tupperware Brands' Brownie Wise famously stated, 'if we build the people, they'll build the business,' and this is a philosophy we've lived for more than 70 years," said Rick Goings, Tupperware Brands Chairman and CEO. "Every day we look to inspire women to cultivate the confidence they need to enrich their lives, nourish their families, and fuel communities around the world and we're only able to do this with our amazing associates around the world. We are proud to work with these men and women each and every day and honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in the country."

Tupperware offers associates competitive salary and benefits packages, training, education and confidence-building opportunities. The company has an unwavering commitment to workplace health and safety, and offers regular health screenings and preventive health packages. Tupperware's Global Health Initiative offers associates perks such as a fully equipped gym, subsidized personal training and fitness classes, sports and chair massages and healthy meal options, as well as various other activities to encourage associates to take charge of their own health. Tupperware also offers employees opportunities to give back to their communities through board service and volunteer hours with local organizations, and recognizes markets that have made community engagement and social investing a key part of their business with the Global Social Impact Awards.

Working with online statistics provider Statista, Forbes asked more than 30,000 U.S. workers employed by companies with at least 1,000 employees/staff members in their U.S. operations, to determine, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else. Employees were contacted anonymously online without the involvement of their employer. The full list of the 2018 America's Best Employers can be found at: https://www.forbes.com/best-midsize-employers/list/

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.2 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

