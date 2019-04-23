Tupperware Brands Reinforces Sustainability Commitment with Introduction of New Circular Material Made from Mixed Plastic Waste

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global marketer of premium, innovative food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, today announced its collaboration with SABIC, a global leader in the petrochemical industry and long-term supplier of Tupperware Brands, for the introduction of certified circular polymers into its product offerings. This collaboration with SABIC highlights the shared commitment by both companies to advance a more circular economy, where plastic waste and materials are used, reused and repurposed to continue their lifecycle.

For more than 70 years, Tupperware Brands has provided consumers with solutions to reduce their waste with reusable, innovative, safe and environmentally responsible products that help consumers store, prepare and cook food. Introducing these new polymers from recycled material reflects Tupperware's commitment to sustainability. Starting in the summer of 2019, Tupperware will begin introducing the certified circular polymers in new products that aid in the reduction of single-use plastic products, including a portable reusable straw and an on-the-go coffee cup.

"Tupperware Brands is committed to meeting the needs of today's consumers, who are increasingly asking for solutions that mitigate waste and advance a more circular economy. The introduction of this new material, and the products in which they will be used, reflect our continued dedication to further reduce our environmental footprint at all levels of the product lifecycle – from design, production and distribution to products' use and reusability – and also reflects our heritage of innovation and sustainable design," said Bill Wright, Tupperware Brands' Executive Vice President, Product Innovation & Supply Chain.

"We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Tupperware Brands as we are unified in our goal to deliver high-quality solutions made from advanced, recycled materials that address consumer needs and safety standards," said Sergi Monros, Vice President, Performance Polymers & Industry Solutions at SABIC. "We continue to innovate with materials and look to create more sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions to support a circular economy. Our material is made through a process that takes mixed plastic waste destined for disposal, breaks it down to its original raw state and recreates high-quality plastic that maintains the purity and quality that are the hallmark of Tupperware products."

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

About SABIC

SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals. SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end markets such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy. SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 21.54 billion (US$ 5.74 billion) in 2018. Sales revenues for 2018 totaled SR 169.09 billion (US$ 45 billion). Total assets stood at SR 320.1 billion (US$ 85.4 billion) at the end of 2018. Production in 2018 stood at 75.3 million metric tons. SABIC has more than 33,000 employees worldwide and operates in more than 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC's overall patent estate exceeds 11,500 global patent filings, and have significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.

