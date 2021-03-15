Tupperware Brands Supports National Park Foundation in the Diversion of Nearly 10 Million Single-Use Plastic Bottles from Landfills Annually

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tupperware Brands Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Tupperware Brands (TUP) and the National Park Foundation (NPF) announce their collective contribution to support the National Park Service in diverting nearly 10 million single-use plastic bottles from landfills through the installation of water bottle refill stations in national parks, while enhancing infrastructure and education to support composting and recycling in parks.

(PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

In October 2020, Tupperware, with a pledge of $1 million, became a premier partner of the National Park Foundation's Resilience & Sustainability program. Tupperware's support will focus on critical waste reduction and diversion needs across some of the National Park System's most visited sites. These projects are in alignment with Tupperware's goal to reduce waste in parks and protect resources for the enjoyment of current and future generations. These priority projects include:

Water refill stations: Single-use plastic bottles are a significant source of waste in parks across the nation. To combat this, funding from Tupperware will support the installation of more than 65 water refill stations at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument ( Florida ), Fairbanks Alaska Public Lands Information Center ( Alaska ), Great Basin National Park ( Nevada ), Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts ( Virginia ), Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve ( Alaska ), and the highly visited National Mall and Memorial Parks ( Washington, DC ).

Recycling infrastructure and education: At Great Basin National Park and Yellowstone National Park ( Idaho , Montana , Wyoming ), Tupperware's support will improve signage to help visitors recycle properly and fund the purchase of new recycling sorting stations. These efforts will teach the growing number of park visitors how to be environmental stewards and how their actions can keep our national parks green.

Composting infrastructure: Unused and discarded food is another major source of waste in national parks, and compostable materials account for as much as 40 percent of waste in parks. To decrease food waste, Tupperware will support projects at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park ( Alaska ) and Grand Canyon National Park ( Arizona ) that improve the parks' composting initiatives, including the addition of solar panels needed to operate the full-time food waste-composting program. At Grand Canyon , which welcomes more than 5.97 million visitors each year, composting will divert over 1,000 tons of waste from the landfill per year and reduce associated transportation costs.

"We are excited to see how our pledge and support for the National Park Foundation is coming to life with these critical projects across the National Park System," said Miguel Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer at Tupperware Brands. "Our partnership is based on the shared belief that together, we can nurture a better future if we find new and innovative solutions to reduce waste and increase environmental stewardship. Over the next year, we look forward to seeing how our collective impact will make a difference in keeping our parks fresh for generations to come."

Funding for these priority projects will also support increased park capacity, as well as knowledge and awareness of recycling and/or composting best practices for both staff and visitors. Projects will also result in greater efficiency related to recycling and composting needs across the park system.

"Tupperware Brands' support is central to our commitment to keep our national parks green," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "Thanks to Tupperware's generous funding, park staff and park visitors are empowered with more sustainable choices that ultimately reduce waste in national parks and benefit all of us."

Learn more about Tupperware Brands commitment to the National Park Foundation at https://www.tupperware.com/national-park-foundation/ .

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Related Links

http://www.tupperwarebrands.com

