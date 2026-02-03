TurboTenant Named to 2026 Capterra Top-Rated List for Property Management Software

Ease of use, tenant screening, and rent collection drive TurboTenant's top recognition among landlords.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant , the nation's leading all-in-one property management platform trusted by more than 900,000 landlords, has been named to the 2026 Capterra Top Rated Software List for Property Management, based on verified user reviews and web popularity.

TurboTenant earned recognition across multiple categories, including Best Ease of Use for lease management, apartment management systems, and real estate property management; Best Value for apartment management systems and background checks; and Best Customer Support. The company was also named a Software Advice Front Runner for both real estate property management and property management software.

Since launching its all-in-one platform for listing properties, screening tenants, managing leases, and collecting rent, TurboTenant has consistently ranked among the highest-rated solutions in the category. Landlords praise the platform for generating an average of 28 leads per listing, simplifying online rent collection with autopay, and replacing spreadsheets with integrated tools for applications, background checks, maintenance requests, and accounting.

"Our platform delivers real results by automating the most time-consuming parts of property management without charging subscription fees," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "From e-signed leases to payment reminders, TurboTenant helps landlords fill vacancies faster and manage their rentals more efficiently, no matter how many properties they own."

TurboTenant users shared the following feedback in verified Capterra reviews:

"TurboTenant is an indispensable tool to list properties, find and vet tenants, and manage relationships with tenants."

"I'm grateful someone took the time to create this system. It's saved us time and money and given us the ability to manage a property while living in a different town."

"I was able to get the best tenants from TurboTenant. I like that it gives you all the information to be able to decide who 'fits' best at a property I'm renting."

To learn more about TurboTenant and its full suite of property management tools, including its new Autopilot offering for hands-off property management, visit turbotenant.com .

ABOUT TURBOTENANT

TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management platform designed to help independent landlords and real estate investors professionalize their rental businesses and improve tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords can market properties across dozens of listing sites, manage leads and applications, create state-specific leases, and collect rent online. More than 900,000 landlords use TurboTenant to manage their rentals with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Hiltner – 614.352.7160

SOURCE TurboTenant