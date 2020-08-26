TurfMutt's Mutt Mulligan Celebrates National Dog Day

"Due to the pandemic, we are all re-discovering how important our connection to the outdoors is," said Kris Kiser, Mutt Mulligan's owner and the president of The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which sponsors the TurfMutt Foundation. TurfMutt has advocated the importance of managed landscapes and other green space as critical to human health and happiness for over a decade. It also produces a national annual dog adoption event, Lucky's Mutt Madness, held in conjunction with the industry's annual international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition and in partnership with Kentucky Humane Society. Because who appreciates your yard best? A dog.

"Our connection to living things – like the outdoors and our pets – are vital to maintaining our health and well-being," said Kiser. "Your yard is the safest space for you right now to get outside, and your dog may be your safest companion, too. National Dog Day is a great opportunity to celebrate these connections."

The TurfMutt Foundation encourages everyone to adopt their next best friend.

National Dog Day has been celebrated since 2004.

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through classroom materials developed with Scholastic, TurfMutt teaches students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global Learning Lab. TurfMutt is an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, The Center For Green Schools, The Outdoors Alliance For Kids, The National Energy Education Development (Need) Project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis kids imagination award for best interstitial series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat is featured in the 2017-2019 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.turfmutt.com.

