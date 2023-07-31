Turismo de Lisboa, Official Tourism Board for Lisbon, Portugal, Signs 5WPR as Agency of Record

News provided by

5W Public Relations

31 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for Turismo de Lisboa, the official tourism board for Lisbon, Portugal.

As Agency of Record, 5W will spearhead a thoughtful strategic communications program including media relations, thought leadership, social media ideation, and more. With a dedicated strategy that includes promoting Lisbon's iconic evergreen tourist attractions and seasonal events, 5W is well-prepared to showcase the city's unique offerings to the U.S. audience.

"Lisbon is an extraordinary destination that captivates visitors with its rich history, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality," said 5WPR Co-CEO Dara Busch. "We are thrilled to be chosen as Visit Lisbon's Agency of Record and look forward to elevating Lisbon's profile as a must-visit destination for U.S. tourists."

"We are very excited to partner with 5WPR to showcase Lisbon's vibrant culture and authentic charm to U.S. travelers," said Paula Oliveira, Executive Director of Turismo de Lisboa. "Lisbon has so much to offer, and with 5W's expertise and integrated strategic approach, we look forward to captivating the American audience and establishing Lisbon as a must-visit city."

5W generates focused media coverage for clients in the tourism space, keeping them tied to culture and trending topics and ensuring that they remain top of mind with all target demographics. The division has an integrated approach to public relations, combining media relations, digital and social media, and events.

About Turismo de Lisboa
Turismo de Lisboa is a non-profit organization established through an alliance of public and private bodies operating in the tourist sector. It has around 900 associated members. Since its inception in 1998, the main objective of this association is to improve and increase the promotion of Lisbon as a tourist destination and therefore enhance the quality and competitiveness of the city. 

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact
Roxanne Ducas
[email protected]
212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

