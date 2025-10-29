Turn Back the Clock, Turn Up the Savings at Natural Grocers®

FALL BACK INTO SAVINGS WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Whether you're gearing up for holiday hosting, stocking your pantry, or treating yourself to autumn favorites, Natural Grocers has everything you need. From Nov. 1–4, enjoyselect items up to 46% off at all 168 Natural Grocers locations nationwide, plus an in-store Sweepstakes and a freebie for {N}power members.

Stock up on your favorite fall and everyday essentials at unbeatable prices—like Kicking Horse ® Organic Coffee ($8.99 per 10 oz). Pair it with an AeroPress ® Coffee Press Original (on sale for $23.99 ea) and check one holiday gift off your list. [i]

If losing an hour of daylight has you losing sleep, Boiron ® SleepCalm ® melatonin-free meltaway tablets ($8.99 / 60 tab) can help restore healthy sleep patterns. Then rise and shine with Mary Ruth's ® Liquid Morning Multivitamin Raspberry ($25.49 per 30 oz) —a tasty way for the whole family to support energy, immunity, and bone health. [i]

In-store Sweepstakes: Customers can enter for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado (a $2500 value), or a $25 Natural Grocers Gift Card (two winners per store). [ii]

{N}power Member Freebie: In honor of the clock falling back, {N}power members receive a FREE Endangered Species ® Chocolate Bar — because some extra sweetness is essential when the sun goes down earlier. Clip coupon in the mobile app or email starting Nov. 1. [iii]

{N}power Members Save Big on Butter: Members can enjoy 20% off butter and butter alternatives by clipping the digital coupon in the Natural Grocers mobile app starting Nov. 1.[iv]

ONGOING SEASONAL SAVINGS:

Oct. 31–Nov. 29: Natural Grocers' good4u SM Health Hotline ® continues with discounts on a wide range of premium quality natural and organic products to help customers prepare for the holidays, while staying rooted in health. [v]

Health Hotline continues with discounts on a wide range of premium quality natural and organic products to help customers prepare for the holidays, while staying rooted in health. Turkey Pre-Orders: Natural Grocers exclusively partners with Mary's Free-Range Turkey ® to sell the highest quality, humanely raised poultry, and this includes turkeys for the holiday season. Customers can pre-order from eight scrumptious options online or in person at their local Natural Grocers location.*

to sell the highest quality, humanely raised poultry, and this includes turkeys for the holiday season. Customers can pre-order from eight scrumptious options online or in person at their local Natural Grocers location.* Keep an eye out for Natural Grocers' holiday recipes and "Thanksgiving Hot Deals", coming soon, to complete the perfect holiday spread.

*{N}power members who reserve their turkey by Nov. 2, will receive a $5 reward, valid Nov. 20 – 26.[vi]

MORE {N}POWER MEMBER PERKS

Members of {N}power—Natural Grocers' free loyalty program—can enjoy extra ongoing rewards, discounts, and exclusive seasonal deals.

To sign up for {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. [vii]

FALL FLAVORS & FESTIVITIES AWAIT

From cozy recipes and autumn-inspired snacks to in-store surprises and additional extra's for {N}power members, there's plenty to celebrate at Natural Grocers this season.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid from 11/1/25 to 11/4/2025 only. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rain checks. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible. Sweepstakes starts on 11/1/2025 and ends on 11/4/2025. Two winners per store will receive a $25 gift card. Grand prize winner will receive a trip to Steamboat Springs or $2500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc

[iii] Limit one per {N}power account. In-store only. To load free chocolate bar offer to account, customer must clip it from the Natural Grocers mobile app, {N}power email, or online dashboard starting on 11/1/2025. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to register members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[iv] Valid for {N}power members only, from 11/1/2025 to 11/4/2025. Discounts will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. To load the offer, customers must click to load from the Natural Grocers mobile app. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; must present phone number associated with account at checkout to redeem discount.

[v] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 10/31/25 to 11/29/25 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] $5 off reward is only available to registered {N}power members and is valid only from 11/20/2025 – 11/26/2025 at participating Natural Grocers stores. To earn the $5 off reward, customer must reserve a turkey in-store with phone number or online with {N}power email address at http://naturalgrocers.com/turkeys by November 2, 2025. Reward is redeemable only for in-store purchases and will be applied to product's regular, non-discounted price. Reward may not be redeemable for gift cards, store credit or cash and may not be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem reward. Points are applied to the price after discounts. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vii] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for {N}power terms of use.

