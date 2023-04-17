Turn Biotechnologies Co-Founder to Present at Foresight Institute's Longevity Frontiers Workshop

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vittorio Sebastiano, co-founder of Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, will present at the prestigious Foresight Institute's Longevity Frontiers Workshop today.

Sebastiano, who is head of Turn Bio research, will present "Epigenetic Reprogramming: The Path Ahead" at the conference, which features leading experts in the world of human longevity science and is attended by leading researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to drive exposure and progress in the field.

The two-day conference takes place April 17-18 at the Foresight Institute, 101A Clay Street, San Francisco, California.

The Foresight Institute is a research non-profit that supports the beneficial development of high-impact technologies. Its mission is to gather leading minds to advance research and accelerate progress. One of its focus areas is biotech and longevity research and the Institute is recognized as a leader in the field.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging), restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

