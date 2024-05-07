Turn Biotechnologies Discussed Emerging Therapies at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Society Meeting

Company participated in first IMCAS-organized regenerative medicine event offered at the premier global plastic surgeons' meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a developer of novel mRNA medicines and enabling technologies, presented its breakthrough research and therapies to treat age-related diseases to members of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, known as The Aesthetic Society.

Turn Bio shared information during The Aesthetic Meeting, May 2-5 in in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Society, which has over 2,600 members, is the world's leading organization devoted to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face, breast and body.

"The Aesthetic Society and IMCAS were excited to include Turn Biotechnologies in our regenerative medicine session," said Dr. Steven Cohen, a plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and regenerative facial surgery and co-chair of the "Emerging Trends in Anti-Aging and Longevity" session of the Aesthetic Plastic Society's education event. "Regenerative medicine is opening new treatment options that can change both the lives of our patients and how surgeons treat them."

Turn Bio's therapies were discussed by Edward Hsia, PhD, the company's vice president of Dermatology. His presentation, "Epigenetics: a New Frontier for Youthful Skin," took place during the Emerging Trends session, on May 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT.

The regenerative medicine session featuring Turn Bio was one of two hosted at The Aesthetic Meeting by the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS).

"We are honored to have been invited to participate in this historic event, which recognized that regenerative therapies are an important part of the future of medical aesthetics," said Anja Krammer, CEO of Turn Bio. "It is especially exciting that eminent plastic surgeons recognize the promise of Turn Bio's technology to regenerative medicine."

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ reprogramming technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ delivery platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

