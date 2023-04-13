Turn Biotechnologies Sharpens Immunology Focus by Adding Two Cell Therapy Specialists to its Medical Advisory Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, announced the appointment of two preeminent physicians to the company's Medical Advisory Board.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) specialists Kevin J. Curran, MD, and Joseph Hai Oved, MD, MA, who are both board-certified in oncology and pediatrics, will provide Turn Bio with world-class experience in gene and cell therapy. Their expertise will help Turn Bio expand research and development to use the company's Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging (ERA™) technology to increase the efficacy of immunotherapies.

"We are thrilled to have Drs. Curran and Oved as our founding immunology medical advisors," said Anja Krammer, Turn Bio CEO. "Their clinical pedigrees and expertise will help us achieve life-saving advances in immunotherapy to improve patient outcomes and access to critical cancer treatments."

Dr. Curran is a highly respected researcher and clinician who has both developed novel therapies and used them in caring for patients. He serves as Immune Effector Cell (IEC) Program Director and currently is the interim co-director of the Cell Therapy and Cell Engineering Facility (CTCEF), MSK's GMP investigational cell therapy facility. In these roles Dr. Curran develops novel cellular treatments for malignancies affecting children and young adults who do not respond to standard therapies. Dr. Curran specializes in the use of CAR T cell therapy to deliver more effective treatment options for cancer patients and avoid the long-term side effects that often result from conventional treatments.

Dr. Curran has been involved with several clinical trials studying CAR T cell therapy and has authored or co-authored 39 research articles and presented to scientific audiences across the United States and around the world. His work has been recognized by such organizations as the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the National Cancer Institute, and the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (ASPHO).

Dr. Oved has focused his significant expertise in the use of stem cell/bone marrow transplantation and cellular/gene therapies to cure non-cancerous diseases at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Oved leads the Primary Immunodeficiency and Immune Dysregulation Program, caring for patients with hard-to-treat immune dysfunctions or inherited immune deficiencies. He has broad clinical expertise with immune deficiencies and dysregulations, bone marrow failure syndromes, and non-malignant blood disorders.

Dr. Oved has also done extensive research in search of new ways to personalize transplantation to achieve a precise cure with minimal side effects – and identifying biomarkers to more accurately predict transplant outcomes. He is a member of the International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Stem Cell Engineering Committee and the only academic physician to also be a member of the Business Development & Finance Committee.

Dr. Oved has been involved in clinical trials studying immune dysregulation and transplantation as well as novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplant and has authored or co-authored 29 research articles and presented to scientific audiences around the world. He was previously a Fulbright Fellow and his work has been recognized by many organizations, including the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (ASPHO), and the Aplastic Anemia & MDS Foundation.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging), restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

