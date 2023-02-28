Turn Biotechnologies to Present at Next Generation CAR & T Cell Therapies Conference on February 28

Presentation to show how ERA™-treated T cells demonstrate improved cancer-killing capacity and promise to reduce cost of manufacturing immune therapy medicines

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, today will present data showing that its ERA™ technology can be used to dramatically improve T cells' ability to fight cancer.

Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging (ERA™) technology in conjunction with the eTurna Delivery Platform eliminated manufacturing-induced differentiation and accelerated exhaustion of CAR-T cell therapies, which promises to make CAR-T cell therapy more accessible and less costly.

The preclinical data will be shared during a presentation by Mustafa Turkoz, PhD, Turn Bio Immunology, that will show ERA-treated T cells result in more effective, safer drug product, potentially translating to superior patient outcomes, reduced costs, and increased patient accessibility.

Presentation details are:

Title : "Transient Epigenetic Reprogramming Enhances CAR-T-cell Proliferation and Tumor Killing".

The Next Generation CAR & T Cell Therapies Conference is part of BioProcess International US West, which is dedicated to exploring the latest innovations in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging), restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

