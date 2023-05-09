Turn Biotechnologies to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Anja Krammer, will present an updated corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York City being held May 15th-16th, 2023 in New York City. The presentation will take place on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging), restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

CONTACTS:

Media:

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup

[email protected]

312.543.9026

Investors:

Argot Partners

[email protected]

212.600.1902

SOURCE Turn Biotechnologies