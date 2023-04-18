Turn Biotechnologies to Present Data at AACR Showing Epigenetic Reprogramming with ERA™ Technology Improves T Cell Immunotherapy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, will present immunology data that demonstrate its ERA™ technology enhances T cell performance against tumor cells.

The findings are expected to improve the efficacy of CAR-T cell therapies.

American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Data will be shared at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 14 to 19.

The Turn Bio data will be shared on a poster, "Transient Epigenetic Reprogramming Enhances T-Cell Proliferation and Tumor Clearance," to be presented by Mustafa Turkoz, PhD, Turn Bio Immunology. An abstract of the poster was published in the AACR journal "Cancer Research" on March 31.

Presentation details:

Title : "Transient Epigenetic Reprogramming Enhances T Cell Proliferation and Tumor Clearance".

: "Transient Epigenetic Reprogramming Enhances T Cell Proliferation and Tumor Clearance". Location : Section 23, Board number 27, in the Orange County Convention Center, during the CAR-T Cell Therapy session.

: Section 23, Board number 27, in the Convention Center, during the CAR-T Cell Therapy session. Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , at 9 a.m. Eastern Time .

The AACR Annual Meeting is one of the most important cancer meetings in the world, attracting key stakeholders in all areas of cancer research to connect, collaborate, and expand the frontiers of integrative cancer science and medicine. Last year's meeting attracted more than 20,000 scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging) restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

