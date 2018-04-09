Turn "Tax Season" Into "Relax Season" With Free HydroMassages For All At Planet Fitness From April 14-21

A national study** commissioned by Planet Fitness reveals the majority of Americans (64 percent) would go to extremes just to avoid preparing and filing their taxes. Many of them would rather endure incredibly uncomfortable experiences then spend another minute stressing about filing, like shopping during the busy holiday season (47 percent), trying on a swimsuit (34 percent), getting blood drawn (33 percent) or going back-to-school shopping (29 percent). And 61 percent of Americans believe filing their taxes is more confusing than other complicated things in life, like the stock market (37 percent), learning a new language (34 percent) or assembling furniture (25 percent).

"We understand tax season is a stressful time for many, with most of us just looking forward to getting through it as quickly and painlessly as possible so we can return to our normal routines," said Jessica Correa, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we recognize that filing taxes can feel like a workout on its own, which is why we're opening the doors to everyone this tax season to enjoy a little relaxation from our tax frustrations with free HydroMassage."

Available all day, every day to all Planet Fitness Black Card® members in the PF Black Card® Spa, HydroMassage provides a convenient way to enjoy the relaxing benefits of a massage, typically enjoyed either pre-workout to loosen tight muscles or post-workout as a cool-down. Travelling jets move up and down the body with wave-like streams of heated water, allowing users to select the exact points where they would like to concentrate the massage, select the desired massage pressure, adjust the speed and even hold the massage in any given area.

"HydroMassage is the perfect solution to address muscle soreness and mental fatigue, and we're pleased to spread the joy of stress relief to all Planet Fitness members and guests from coast to coast who are eager to recover from tax time," said Paul Lunter, President of HydroMassage.

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including free small group fitness instruction included in every membership via the PE@PF program, a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®*** membership for $21.99 a month includes additional perks such as access to over 1,500 clubs in all 50 states at no additional charge, ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs'. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To redeem the coupon and treat yourself to a free HydroMassage or find the nearest Planet Fitness club, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Hydro. The coupon will be available online starting April 14.

*Offer applies to anyone ages 18+, valid ID required

**Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 2,004 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

***Black Card membership fees vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2017, Planet Fitness had approximately 10.6 million members and more than 1,500 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turn-tax-season-into-relax-season-with-free-hydromassages-for-all-at-planet-fitness-from-april-14-21-300626319.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

