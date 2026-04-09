Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Launches "Flourish Together" Campaign for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month
News provided byTurning Pointe Autism Foundation
Apr 09, 2026, 11:05 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (TPAF), a Naperville, Illinois–based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with autism, is recognizing National Autism Awareness Month and National Autism Acceptance Month this April with the launch of its three-month "Flourish Together: Community. Support. Impact." campaign. The initiative features a series of community partnerships and local business activations designed to educate the public and support TPAF's programming.
The City of Naperville recently recognized April as Autism Awareness Month, with TPAF among the local organizations in attendance receiving a copy of the official proclamation.
TPAF supports children, adults, and families across the Chicagoland area through best-practice learning environments that promote independence while enhancing communication and social skills. Its programs include an Illinois State Board of Education–approved therapeutic day school serving students ages 5–22, as well as its Community, Recreation, Engagement, and Well-Being (CREW) Day Program and a range of supportive services.
"Awareness informs, but acceptance transforms," said TPAF Executive Director Carrie Provenzale. "The community partners who stand beside us make both possible. Because of them, our mission reaches further, our impact grows deeper, and every individual in the autism community moves closer to a world that embraces differences."
As part of the campaign, several Naperville-area businesses are supporting TPAF through the following initiatives:
- The Edge Music Academy will donate $30 to TPAF for every new student who signs up for monthly music lessons.
- Big Blue Swim School will host a month-long raffle in April for free swim lessons, with proceeds benefiting TPAF programming.
- KidSnips will donate $1 per haircut during weekdays throughout April at each of its seven Chicagoland locations.
- Test Drives for Autism Awareness is an initiative that local participating local car dealerships will donate $20 for every test drive throughout the month. In conjunction, The Flow Express Car Wash will offer 50% off any single wash or 15% off any monthly membership package with a test drive.
- The Westin Chicago Lombard will host an Autism Awareness pin sale, with proceeds benefiting TPAF.
- At Entourage and VAI's Italian Inspired Kitchen + Bar, patrons can order a specialty drink, with $1 from each purchase donated to TPAF. Guests will also receive a $20 dining coupon for either restaurant with a test drive at a Dan Wolf dealership.
In addition, TPAF is collaborating with students from Lewis University's Special Events class to host a fundraising event at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at Rockstars Garage, 10127 S. Mandel Street in Plainfield. The event will raise awareness about autism while generating critical support for the nonprofit's life-changing programs. Tickets are $50, and guests will enjoy live entertainment, appetizers, and drinks, with all proceeds benefiting TPAF.
"We are deeply honored to be chosen this year as the charity partner for the Lewis University Rockstars Event," said TPAF Development Officer, Events & Partners, Julie Schmidt. "This collaboration exemplifies what true partnership looks like: planning an event with intention, investing in our community, and reminding us that acceptance isn't just something we talk about in classrooms, but is built through action. Professor Tracy Hemmingway and the students have poured their hearts and dedication into every detail, and we couldn't be more grateful. We are counting down to what is sure to be an incredible night!"
About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation
Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising the standard of educational, therapeutic, and social engagement supports for children, teens, and adults with autism. Its success is driven by strong partnerships with leading autism research experts, Illinois school districts, employment training partners, donors, and volunteers—all working together to build a thriving, inclusive future for individuals learning with autism.
For more information, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.org.
Media Contact:
Marie Lazzara
JJR Marketing
630-400-3361
[email protected]
SOURCE Turning Pointe Autism Foundation
Share this article