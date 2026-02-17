Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Raises Over $130,000 at First Look for Charity

Chicago event supporting 18 nonprofits raises more than $2 million overall

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (TPAF), a Naperville, Illinois–based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with autism, raised more than $130,000 as it welcomed approximately 250 guests to its special pre-gala reception ahead of the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity at McCormick Place.

Overall, the First Look for Charity event—which supported Turning Pointe Autism Foundation and 17 other local charities—raised more than $2 million.

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Executive Director Carrie Provenzale (center, in a long-sleeve black dress) is joined by her team as she thanks supporters during the Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity at McCormick Place in Chicago. The foundation welcomed 250 guests to a pre-gala reception prior to the event and raised more than $130,000.

The elegant black-tie First Look for Charity gala, held before the auto show officially opens to the public, featured live music and food offerings from 20 local eateries. Guests enjoyed an exclusive preview of new automotive concepts and trends, from cutting-edge technological advancements to affordable, family-friendly vehicles from global manufacturers. Select attendees also had the opportunity to participate in test drives.

TPAF supports children, adults, and families across the Chicagoland area through best-practice learning environments that promote independence while improving communication and social skills. Its programs include an Illinois State Board of Education–approved therapeutic day school serving students ages 5–22, as well as an Employment Training Program and other supportive services.

During its pre-gala reception, the foundation welcomed guests and presented awards to members of its University Research Team from Northern Illinois University, who also serve on TPAF's Practice Advisory Board. These individuals help advance TPAF's mission to create educational opportunities through proven interventions that increase independence, encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits, and enrich the broader community.

TPAF Executive Director Carrie Provenzale expressed gratitude for the strong show of support.

"The volunteers, sponsors, guests, and team showed up with such heart for this mission," said Provenzale. "It was a beautiful event celebrating our students and our work, and we were honored to be part of a larger impact for Chicagoland. The Chicago Automobile Trade Association graciously hosts First Look for Charity year after year, and it is truly a don't-miss event."

TPAF also extends its thanks to the following key sponsors for making the pre-gala reception possible:

Fisher Phillips

Hunziker & Associates

Redmond Construction

Aurora and Joliet Hollywood Casino

Cete Ventures

Toyota Motor Sales

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising the standard of educational, therapeutic, and social engagement supports for children, teens, and adults with autism. Its success is driven by strong partnerships with leading autism research experts, Illinois school districts, employment training partners, donors, and volunteers—all working together to build a thriving, inclusive future for individuals learning with autism.

For more information, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

