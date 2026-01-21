Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Rolls Out the Red Carpet Before Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity

Guests will enjoy the Foundation's pre-gala reception while supporting autism awareness and acceptance

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (TPAF), a Naperville, Illinois–based nonprofit that empowers individuals with autism, invites the public to a red carpet reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 6 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) in Chicago—just before the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity.

First Look for Charity, held from 7–11 p.m., is an elegant black-tie gala that takes place the night before the auto show opens to the public. Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres, beverages, and desserts from more than 20 local restaurants while receiving an exclusive first look at the nation's largest auto show. The event supports 18 notable Chicagoland charities. Known as North America's largest and longest-running auto exposition, the Chicago Auto Show attracts thousands of visitors from around the world to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, and concept vehicles from global manufacturers.

"The truly grand nature of First Look is unlike any other gala. With live music from favorite area bands, exceptional food and drinks, and the spectacle of the "First Look" of this year's newest cars, there is no better event to experience in Chicagoland," said TPAF Executive Director Carrie Provenzale. "The fact that the Chicago Auto Show raises critical funds for organizations like Turning Pointe Autism Foundation makes it even more special. We hope to see you there!"

TPAF, which supports children, adults and families in the Chicagoland area with autism, creates best-practice learning environments that promote independence and improve communication and social skills. Its programs include an Illinois State Board of Education–approved therapeutic day school for ages 5–22 and an Employment Training Program, among other services.

"We are very excited to participate again in this coveted event and share the foundation's mission and advocacy for individuals with autism with the public," said TPAF's Development Officer, Events & Partners, Julie Schmidt.

First Look for Charity Event Tickets are $325 plus service fees. Adding to the excitement, gala attendees will have the chance to win a 2026 Chevy Equinox or a Toyota Land Cruiser. Those who wish to support TPAF during this event may purchase tickets using this link .

The event attracts an upscale and highly engaged audience of philanthropic leaders, executives, and business decision-makers. Brands and corporate partners aligning with this event gain meaningful visibility while supporting mission-driven work.

Businesses interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Turning Pointe Autism Foundation are encouraged to contact Schmidt at [email protected] or 630-615-6035.

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation strives to raise the standard of educational, therapeutic, and social engagement supports for children, teens, and adults with autism. Its success is driven by strong partnerships with leading autism research experts, Illinois school districts, employment training partners, donors, and volunteers—all working together to build a thriving, inclusive future for individuals learning with autism.

Visit https://turningpointeautismfoundation.org .

