Turning Rock Partners Monetizes Asset Portfolio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a private investment firm based in New York, announced the realization of a $30 million asset portfolio. Turning Rock initially purchased the portfolio in partnership with RIVE Private Investment and SMFL Helicopters (SMFLH).

Turning Rock is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of an asset-backed financing tied to a diversified portfolio of Airbus, Bell, Leonardo and Sikorsky helicopters. "The portfolio provided stable lease income from a wide variety of quality counterparties and benefitted from strong collateral value," said Turning Rock Chief Operating Officer John Hamilton. "SMFLH and RIVE are excellent partners and we look forward to ongoing partnership."

The portfolio of helicopters will continue to be managed by SMFLH.

"This transaction underscores the strength of our partnership with TRP, which shares our conviction in the value and resilience of critical transportation assets," said RIVE Private Investment Partner Camille Brunel. "Drawing on our complementary expertise on both sides of the Atlantic and our strong financial structuring capabilities, we share a common ambition to invest in specialized, underserved segments of the real assets market."

Alan O'Rourke, Head of Capital Markets at SMFL Helicopters, said, "Helicopters are a proven, income-generating asset class, and the successful completion of SMFLH's of this latest portfolio financing partnership provides a clear demonstration of the strong trading activity and deep liquidity evident in the helicopter finance market."

About Turning Rock Partners:

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact [email protected].

About RIVE Private Investment:

RIVE Private Investment is an independent European investment firm specialized in transportation assets and energy transition. Founded in 2013, RIVE currently manages over €1 billion and has completed more than 100 transactions. The RIVE team comprises 28 professionals based in Paris, Luxembourg, and Geneva. RIVE, through its RIVE Transportation Assets Income Fund (RTAIF), invests in assets contributing to the decarbonization of the transportation sector and/or serving essential needs, such as railway rolling stock, aviation for critical missions (medical, firefighting, and rescue, etc.), and specialized maritime. Since its launch in mid-2021, RTAIF has deployed over €450 million in 10 countries. For more information: www.rive-investment.com

About SMFL Helicopters:

SMFL Helicopters (SMFLH), part of the Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing (SMFL) group, is a premier global helicopter lessor built for long-term partnerships. Backed by an experienced team, global reach and innovative finance and leasing solutions, SMFLH delivers the scale, flexibility and financial strength operators and end users demand. SMFLH is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has a fleet of almost 300 aircraft in service and on order, on lifesaving, mission-critical operations including emergency medical services, search and rescue, and offshore energy. www.smflh.aero

SOURCE Turning Rock Partners