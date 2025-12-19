TurningPoint Achieves FedRAMP® Authorization for NiOS Management Portal

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions (TurningPoint), a leader in managed mobility and telecom lifecycle management, today announced that its Network Inventory & Optimization Solution (NiOS) has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authorization.

FedRamp Logo

NiOS™ is a comprehensive Telecommunication Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) SaaS application hosted on AWS GovCloud (US). This authorization validates that NiOS meets the stringent security standards required to protect federal data while providing agencies with a unified view of their wireline, wireless, and next-generation technology inventories.

A Commitment to Operational Excellence - The FedRAMP milestone is a natural extension of TurningPoint's rigorous quality standards. The company is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services, and maintains multiple ISO designations. These designations underscore a culture of process-driven success and operational transparency.

"Achieving FedRAMP Authorization for NiOS is a defining moment for TurningPoint," said Bangalore Shivacharan, CEO of TurningPoint. "By combining our CMMI validated processes with the security controls of NIST 800-53, and AWS GovCloud, we are providing federal agencies with the security they require to manage complex telecom lifecycles. This authorization reflects our commitment to delivering results through a secure, highly-available architecture."

Streamlining the Telecom Lifecycle - NiOS provides a single-pane view for government entities to automate and manage:

Service Orders: Full lifecycle RFQ to Service Order Completion with customizable workflows for all Moves, Adds, Changes & Disconnects (MACD).

Full lifecycle RFQ to Service Order Completion with customizable workflows for all Moves, Adds, Changes & Disconnects (MACD). Unified visibility: Up-to-date inventory management for all assets including services, devices, and licenses, across all business units and site locations.

Up-to-date inventory management for all assets including services, devices, and licenses, across all business units and site locations. Financial Integrity: Bill reconciliation against contracts and CLINs with proactive dispute tracking.

Bill reconciliation against contracts and CLINs with proactive dispute tracking. Budget Governance: Real-time visibility into spend versus allocated budget with customizable alerts.

Real-time visibility into spend versus allocated budget with customizable alerts. Advanced Analytics: Comprehensive reporting for enhanced cost control and governance.

Technical Architecture and Integration - FedRAMP status expands system Integration opportunities for NiOS. The platform already integrates through extensible APIs with various government systems including ServiceNow and other enterprise systems. NiOS is e-bonded with major telecom carriers for seamless data transfer, expediting orders, and minimizing manual errors.

About TurningPoint: Turning Point Global Solutions is a software engineering and professional services firm headquartered in Rockville, MD. TurningPoint helps public and private sector organizations modernize their technology infrastructure. With a deep bench of expertise in telecommunications and enterprise software engineering, TurningPoint is dedicated to operating with transparency and integrity. For more information, visit www.tpgsi.com.

SOURCE Turning Point Global Solutions