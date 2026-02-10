TURNKEY 13,959± SF RESTAURANT & EVENT SPACE FOR SALE WITH HILCO GLOBAL

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global real estate group announces March 11, 2026, as the bid deadline for the Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Case No. 25-11889-smr sale of a premier restaurant and event venue located at 4000 E. Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock, Texas. This site represents a rare opportunity to acquire a well-located, turnkey hospitality asset in one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country.

Built in 2021 and formerly home to Cork & Barrel Pub, this building was thoughtfully designed to blend the charm of a traditional Irish pub with modern Austin living – an approach that earned the property the 2022 Austin Business Journal Award for Best Design and Architecture. Encompassing 13,960± SF of total building size, and situated on approximately 3.3± acres, this offering features 10,465± SF of interior space for dining and microbrewing operations and is supported by extensive outdoor amenities. The exterior features include a 1,025± SF pavilion, 1,560± SF shaded deck, 410± SF paddock, 500± SF covered outdoor stage and a scenic creek-side beer garden equipped with a professional outdoor sound system and lighting. Purpose-built for restaurant, entertainment and event use, this property has a maximum guest capacity of 350± and offers a flexible indoor–outdoor layout well suited for high-volume dining, live music, private events and experiential hospitality concepts. Additional property features include a hidden speakeasy, three bar stations providing 24 beer taps at each, dog-friendly outdoor areas and an assortment of historical artifacts that may be included in the sale.

Strategically located along E. Palm Valley Boulevard (FM 1431) with convenient access to Interstate 35, the site benefits from strong visibility and regional connectivity. The surrounding area includes major attractions such as Dell Diamond, Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center, Old Settlers Park, and a growing mix of residential, retail and entertainment uses, including the highly-anticipated mixed-use development, The District.

Round Rock is a key growth market within the Austin–Round Rock–Georgetown MSA, supported by strong population growth and major employers including Dell Technologies. In 2023, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted the Round Rock job market grew 49.9% in the past ten years. By June 2025, Round Rock was ranked 10th on a list of the 50 Most Affordable Fast-Growing Cities, with a 3.2% population growth over a one-year period. In response to this rapid population growth, the city approved updates to downtown zoning in October 2025 to accommodate mid-rise buildings and other future developments.

Stephen Madura, senior director of the Hilco Global real estate group, stated, "With its prime location, modern facilities and flexible floor plans, this property offers exceptional potential for restaurateurs, hospitality operators and investors alike looking to expand or optimize their footprint in a very stable and rapidly growing area. We welcome the opportunity to connect qualified buyers with this premier asset and to facilitate a seamless transaction that supports long-term growth."

Benjamin Zaslav, J.D., director of the Hilco Global real estate group, added, "The former Cork & Barrel Pub offers a rare combination of award-winning design, expansive land, and a well-executed indoor–outdoor environment. With its creek-side setting, event infrastructure and location in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country, this asset presents a compelling opportunity for hospitality operators and investors seeking scale and flexibility."

Bids must be received on or before the deadline of March 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) available for review and download from the Hilco Global real estate sales website.

Interested buyers should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected] or Stephen Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

