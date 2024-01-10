Turo Recognized as One of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Winners in 2024

News provided by

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, has been named a winner of Glassdoor's annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2024 for the second consecutive year.

Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Employees are asked to share their opinions on pros and cons of the workplace, including rating how satisfied they are with their employer, their CEO, and key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance.

"Our people and our culture are arguably the most important parts in fostering Turo's ability to achieve continued success," said Lorie Boyd, Chief People Officer at Turo. "To see our ranking shoot up to #11 this year is great validation that the reviews submitted by our employees authentically reflect how we consistently listen to their feedback and continually strive to improve their employee experience at Turo."

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023.

"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit gldr.co/BPTWSMB.

About Turo
Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can book the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive® — Turo.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Glassdoor
Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations.  Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Turo Inc.

