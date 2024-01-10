Turo Recognized as One of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Winners in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, has been named a winner of Glassdoor's annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2024 for the second consecutive year.

Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Employees are asked to share their opinions on pros and cons of the workplace, including rating how satisfied they are with their employer, their CEO, and key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance.

"Our people and our culture are arguably the most important parts in fostering Turo's ability to achieve continued success," said Lorie Boyd, Chief People Officer at Turo. "To see our ranking shoot up to #11 this year is great validation that the reviews submitted by our employees authentically reflect how we consistently listen to their feedback and continually strive to improve their employee experience at Turo."

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023.

"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit gldr.co/BPTWSMB .

