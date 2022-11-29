Turvo and DAT Partnership Combines Best-in-Class TMS with the Largest Load Board in the US

Turvo and DAT integration brings unparalleled freight matching capabilities for freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers and carriers.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, and DAT Freight & Analytics, the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America, formally announce their strategic partnership to take freight matching and supply chain orchestration to the next level for freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers and carriers.

The Growing Need for Supply Chain Efficiency

Load boards have been a staple of streamlined supply chains for over 30 years. With the ever-increasing challenges surrounding the logistics industry, the need for efficient freight matching has become imperative for logistics service providers and shippers.

One Stop Shop for Freight Matching

"With DAT integrations, Turvo customers can take advantage of the largest truckload marketplace in North America," said Jayson Peterson, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Turvo. "Rather than having to manage multiple tabs, windows, and logins, the entire process can be booked and monitored through one screen, improving overall efficiency, visibility, and ease of use."

With the partnership of Turvo and DAT, Turvo customers now have access to the DAT load board directly from their Turvo dashboard, allowing users to post loads within seconds and without having to leave their Turvo portal.

"This year our load board network will host more than 535 million load and truck posts," said Mike Weaver, Vice President, Sales, at DAT. "This integration partnership will help customers find capacity faster and more efficiently. We're excited to help DAT and Turvo users save time, money, and extra steps in their workflow."

Turvo and DAT will continue to expand their partnership in the future. For more information on Turvo, please visit www.turvo.com . For more information on DAT, please visit www.dat.com .

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 500 million freight matches and a database of $137 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies, a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 indices.

