Turvo and Denim Partner to Automate and Simplify Freight Payments and Financing for Brokers

Denim's solution integrated with Turvo's collaborative TMS platform helps users automate freight factoring and payment processes for a better customer and carrier experience.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announces a strategic partnership with Denim , a trusted freight payments system processing over $1 million in daily payments.

Denim specializes in flexible factoring, payments automation and broker operations tools with proprietary technology, allowing freight brokers to take control of their business. Denim's solution, now integrated with the Turvo's modern TMS platform provides logistics service providers with the ability to process factored and non-factored payments seamlessly, within a single pane of glass, eliminating the conventional process of manually uploading documents or e-mailing invoices.

With more than 8,000 carriers, shippers and brokers within the Denim ecosystem, Turvo's broker customers now have access to their vast supply chain network making the selection of jobs, carriers and customers for billing just a few clicks. Denim's freight payment system is designed for established and enterprise brokers, making their offering a substantial benefit to Turvo customers who aim to increase operational efficiencies from streamlined financials and payments.

"SmartBrokers are the new class of freight brokers. They are eager to use data and eliminate manual data entry within their freight technology stack. Integrations are the key," said Shawn Vo, CTO and Co-Founder of Denim. "We are thrilled to partner with Turvo to deliver a seamless integration between our platforms that cuts time spent on importing jobs by 50%. With this integration, freight brokers can spend more time on customer service and new business than duplicative back-office tasks."

In the Denim Freight Broker Pulse Report , nearly half of all brokers feel their organization spends too much time on operations, and 78% feel if less time was spent on operations their business would be more successful. In the report, 54% of brokers who claimed to have great carrier relationships attributed the carrier experience to using factoring to finance freight receivables and payables.

"We're excited to launch our partnership with Denim and provide our TMS customers with the ability to automate factoring and payment processes within the Turvo Collaboration Cloud platform," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "The partnership brings a best of breed payment platform into our extensive partner and integration ecosystem and gives our broker customers another layer of automation and excellence in their back-office operations. The biggest gain for our customers is the experiences they can pass onto their customers and carrier networks."

Turvo and Denim share a customer-first approach with a focus on automating the order-to-cash shipment lifecycle through seamless integration and collaboration. The benefits of this partnership to freight brokers include:

The elimination of manual data entry, associated errors, and increased efficiencies in the billing cycle.

Flexible financing options that have been purpose built for freight payment processes.

Exceptional customer experiences for brokers, their shipper customers and their carriers with automated payments and real-time collaboration.

Direct access to Denim's customer support team, an extension of the broker's back-office finance team.

Touchless configuration ensuring required documents are received on Turvo Shipments -- the billing information, rate confirmations, and supporting documents are automatically transmitted to Denim via API -- eliminating the traditional need to email copies or manually upload documents into a portal.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

About Denim

Denim is the preferred freight payment system for growing freight brokers. Denim partners with SmartBrokers across the country and processes more than $1 million in payments a day. Freight brokers, shippers, and carriers rely on Denim to provide transparency and trust around all freight transactions. Denim offers flexible financing solutions purpose-built for freight brokers with no hidden fees or strict contract terms. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing freight technology stacks and uses smart automation to eliminate redundant manual tasks. Denim's support services are an extension of your brokerage and allow you to focus on building relationships with customers. Learn more at Denim.com

