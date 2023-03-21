Turvo and Highway Join Forces to Streamline Carrier Identity Management and Reduce Risk

Highway's solution integrated with Turvo's collaborative TMS platform helps users build a more secure carrier network.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announces a strategic partnership with Highway , a premier technology provider for carrier identity management, to improve transparency and remove friction from carrier onboarding and monitoring processes.

Highway

Turvo's modern TMS allows freight brokers and 3PLs to easily connect and collaborate with employees, customers, and carriers across the supply chain. This collaborative framework allows users to more efficiently plan, execute, and settle freight. With Highway integrated, Turvo customers can automate carrier identity management and compliance to reduce risk and streamline operations.

"We are excited to add Highway to our growing partner ecosystem and offer our customers another layer of automation for managing carrier relationships and compliance," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "This integration allows our customers to take advantage of powerful capabilities to reduce fraud, digitize bookings, and ensure a more reliable carrier network."

Brokers and logistics providers sourcing capacity with new carriers face inherent risks. Without an established relationship, they may encounter issues related to the quality of service and on-time performance, or even fraud, double brokering, and similar situations with costly consequences.

"Highway is the only Carrier Identity Engine in the industry, eliminating risk and friction for brokers and carriers. Our engine manages carrier identity, solves fraud and double brokering, and provides brokers with detailed data on carrier equipment. This empowers brokers to source and vet capacity with unprecedented efficiency," said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer, Highway.

Highway helps automate carrier compliance with a framework designed for risk management, supported by enhanced access to public and private data available on all carriers. The added advantage is the ability for freight brokers and 3PLs to increase their equipment visibility and improve carrier utilization for a stronger competitive advantage. Highway gives visibility into scheduled auto data, with in-depth information on carrier lanes, locations, and equipment.

Through Highway and Turvo, customers gain robust capabilities to reduce risk, automate, and streamline carrier management processes. The integration enhances collaboration offering Turvo's users the ability to rapidly scale and accelerate growth.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

About Highway

Highway is a premier technology provider that helps shippers, freight brokers, and logistics service providers verify carrier identity to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. Highway enhances carrier engagement and provides a carrier-friendly standard of compliance within a scalable framework. Highway provides transparency into fleet analytics of more than 280,000 carriers throughout North America. Its Lane Certainty™ geospatial algorithm matches millions of carrier data points to help find the ideal capacity in a desired lane. ( www.gohighway.com )

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Foley, 214-263-3547, [email protected].

SOURCE Turvo