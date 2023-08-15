Turvo and Optym Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Collaborative Logistics

News provided by

Turvo

15 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

Optym's LoadOps Platform integrated with Turvo's TMS unlocks new possibilities for asset-based businesses in collaborative logistics.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc. ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain, today announces a strategic partnership with Optym, the leading provider of innovative optimization solutions for transportation companies.

This alliance marks a significant step towards revolutionizing collaborative logistics, empowering brokers and their carriers to optimize operations and deliver outstanding customer experience through Optym's LoadOps platform with Turvo's TMS.

Optym
Optym

"Our goal is to unify and automate the global supply chain by offering a differentiated TMS product," said Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. "Our partnership with Optym aligns with our vision by bringing advanced cloud-based technology and innovative optimization solutions, and empowering logistics companies of all sizes to thrive in a dynamic market."

The collaboration between Turvo and Optym enables LoadOps and Turvo users to access a comprehensive transportation management solution that combines asset-based capabilities with brokerage functionalities. By leveraging Turvo's technology, LoadOps users can efficiently match available freight with their asset-based fleet's capacity, effectively transforming their business and unlocking the potential for increased revenue and operational efficiencies.

"Turvo stood out as a supply chain technology leader with a product set that seamlessly integrated with our platform, presenting a unique opportunity to serve mutual clients more effectively," said Shaman Ahuja, Deputy CEO of Optym. "Together, Optym and Turvo embrace a smart and efficient approach to transportation management. This alliance unlocks new opportunities for success, delivering the efficiency and innovation our customers rightfully deserve."

The strategic partnership between Turvo and Optym reflects a shared commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions, solidifying their positions as forward-thinking industry leaders. It is centered around their clients, addressing their evolving needs and providing them with a seamless and user-friendly experience.

"With Turvo, we can better serve our mutual customers by offering a modern solution for both asset-based and brokerage divisions," added Chris Torrence, Chief Strategy Officer at Optym. "Our collaboration is democratizing the benefits of collaborative logistics, empowering carriers to thrive and succeed in a dynamic market."

About Turvo:
Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

About Optym:
Optym is the leading provider of innovative optimization solutions for transportation companies. With over 20 years of experience, Optym makes trucking operations more efficient by combining industry expertise with cutting-edge optimization techniques. Their portfolio of solutions empowers the people who move the world to be more efficient, optimizing thousands of routes daily, saving millions of miles, and creating a more sustainable trucking ecosystem. (www.optym.com)

Media Contact: Samantha Foley, 214.263.3547, 363673@email4pr.com

SOURCE Turvo

