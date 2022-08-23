Turvo and project44 Team Up to Transform The Supply Chain

By uniting best-in-class collaboration with end-to-end visibility, Turvo and project44 empower shippers, logistics service providers, carriers, and customers to create a more efficient, predictable, and sustainable supply chain.

Turvo joins the project44 certified partner network to offer easy, rapid integration.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, and project44 , the world's leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms, announce a strategic and technical partnership that brings technological innovation to the forefront and raises the bar for collaborative transportation management systems (TMS) in the logistics industry.

By integrating Turvo and project44, shippers, logistics providers, and carriers engaged in full and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments, will see dramatic improvements in visibility and productivity, helping customers save time and money at a time when it's most needed.

"Turvo and project44 are bringing together an entire ecosystem of innovative supply chain solutions," said Scott Lang, Chief Executive Officer at Turvo. "Logistics is a team sport, but outdated technology makes it hard for shippers, LSPs, and carriers to work together effectively. We're excited to partner with project44 to increase collaboration and visibility throughout the supply chain."

Combined with Turvo's advanced collaborative logistics capabilities, brokers, 3PLs, shippers and their customers will gain unprecedented insight into their shipments and supply chain. In turn, project44 customers will benefit from Turvo's award-winning collaborative TMS solution, empowering them to become more efficient, grow their businesses, and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

In particular, Turvo customers will be able to capitalize on project44's precise shipment tracking and dynamic estimated times of arrival capabilities.

This partnership advances Turvo and project44's shared goal of a 360-degree digitalization of the supply chain that brings customers so close to the market at any given time that they can detect what change is essential and respond quickly with the most competitive solution.

Changing Markets Demand Smarter Solutions

With the severe staff shortages being felt throughout the global economy, supply chain software has become crucial in enabling lean, agile teams to outperform the complexities of the current operating environment.

Inefficient processes to find carriers, uncertain and highly variable arrival times, and the potential downstream consequences have heralded the need for a better way of working in an extremely complex operating environment.

"project44 is on a mission to make the world's supply chains work, and at a time when they are more volatile than ever before, this partnership enables shippers to gain actionable insights into shipments, orders, and inventory, from the first mile to the last mile," said Thomas Deakins, Senior Vice President Global Partnerships and Alliances, project44. "Together we can enable the movement of products globally, while delivering better resiliency, sustainability, and value to our customers."

Turvo and project44 together allow users to stay ahead of disruptions, control costs, and better serve their customers by navigating new remote working policies with greater ease and manage emerging direct-to-consumer business models with a more sustainable and transparent way of working.

Digitalizing the Supply Chain

As part of the partnership, Turvo has become one of the select few project44 certified partners offering easy, rapid integration with its platform, delivering superior real-time tracking and automation capabilities that empower customers to achieve end-to-end visibility across their supply chains.

"Our partnership with Turvo is a great example of the importance of collaboration along the supply chain," said Deakins "By bringing together a host of our trusted advisors and certified integrations in one place we can deliver superior real-time tracking and automation capabilities that empower users to achieve end-to-end visibility across their operations."

Collaboration is the foundation of Turvo's architecture. With project44's industry-leading platform built into its workflow, Turvo is able to help freight brokers, 3PLs, and shippers find a place to easily plan, execute, settle, and automate all of their supply chain operations on one platform, with a cloud-based social network approach.

Turvo and p44 will continue to expand their partnership in the future. For more information on Turvo, please visit www.turvo.com . For more information on project44, please visit www.project44.com .

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

