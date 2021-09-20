SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces the launch of its new Shipper TMS solution, built on the award-winning Turvo Collaboration Cloud platform, from the CSCMP Edge Supply Chain Conference 2021 in Atlanta, GA.

Turvo Announces New Shipper TMS Solution at CSCMP Edge 2021

Uniquely, Turvo's cloud-native Shipper TMS solution goes beyond traditional transportation management systems (TMS), control towers, customer portals, real-time visibility solutions, and marketplaces to deliver real-time collaboration with your supply chain in one pane of glass.

"Collaboration is the number one area of investment in the supply chain, according to our recent survey of over 400 shippers," said Scott Lang, Chairman & CEO of Turvo. "In the same way that standardized shipping containers were the 'killer app' that revolutionized the supply chain decades ago, modern cloud-based collaboration TMS is the 'killer app' that will create the next generation of industry-leading companies. At Turvo, we're proud to help our customers collaborate with their customers up and down the supply chain more effectively."

Challenges to Success

Especially in the wake of supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19, shippers have no shortage of obstacles to overcome. On top of the existing challenges of building and growing a business, inbound delays of raw materials and finished products, rising transportation costs, lack of visibility into inventory levels, and shipment disruptions to customers have stretched already lean logistics teams thin.

Supply chain visibility is especially seen by shippers as critical to improving their customer experience and overall growth. Visibility into orders, inventory, and shipments to provide their customers with shipment tracking capabilities, allowing them to monitor the location of their products — increasing customer brand loyalty while lowering waste and costs.

Collaboration Enables Automation

Building on Turvo's success with freight brokers and third-party logistics providers (3PLs), shippers are increasingly adopting Turvo to plan, execute, settle, and automate across their entire supply chain.

Shippers gain visibility into shipments, orders, and inventory, from the first mile to the last mile, to stay ahead of disruptions, control costs, and better serve customers.

These critical capabilities include:

Order, inventory, and shipment visibility and planning

One-click integrations to third-party systems

Carrier management

Private marketplace

Robust analytics

Differentiated customer experience

By unifying your people, systems, and data in supply chains, Turvo's award-winning collaborative logistics software platform, the Turvo Collaboration Cloud, allows shippers to collaborate more effectively and future-proof their businesses. With visibility across orders, inventory, and shipments, logistics teams are able to plan, execute, and settle quickly and efficiently.

Learn More Today

Scott Lang, Chairman & CEO at Turvo, will debut Turvo's new Shipper TMS solution today in Atlanta, GA at the CSCMP Edge 2021 conference. Attendees are encouraged to join Lang's town hall presentation, "Farming, Disruption, the Amazon Effect, and The Future of Supply Chains'' today at 2pm Eastern and get a live demo at booth 707.

For more information on how Turvo is the new killer app for supply chains, schedule a personalized demo at turvo.com/demo/ .

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Foley, 214-263-3547, [email protected].

