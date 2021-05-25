Turvo Collaboration Cloud Three-peats "Best in Show" at FreightWaves LIVE @Home

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, wins "Best in Show" at FreightWaves LIVE @Home.

Turvo Wins Best In Show at FreightWaves LIVE @Home Spring 2021

FreightWaves LIVE @Home featured industry thought leaders and executives from the world's largest logistics companies and moderated discussions on the future of the supply chain. During the event, 28 companies participated in rapid-fire demos to showcase their software solutions to the global audience of brokers, 3PLs, and shippers. This was followed by a live poll of attendees who were asked to select the "Best in Show". Turvo was voted "Best In Show" for its third consecutive FreightWaves event, securing its place as a leading disruptor and innovator in the supply chain technology sector.

Turvo delivers actionable visibility across the entire supply chain and enables organizations to collaborate effectively with each other. The Turvo Collaboration Cloud's unique architecture, cloud-native platform, powerful APIs, and easy integrations unify the supply chain into a single network that creates a single source of truth.

"All TMS, WMS, OMS, and all other data, including customer data, becomes visible within Turvo and in one place," said Anastasia Martynovich, Product Manager at Turvo and presenter of the award-winning 7-minute demo . "[In the supply chain] you need to work with lots of people, both inside and outside of your business. But most of the tools and processes that have been around don't make things easier. In fact, they make it harder. Information gets stuck in siloed systems. We could see a better way to work, so we created the Turvo Collaboration Cloud."

Winning the FreightWaves award for the third time demonstrates Turvo's thought leadership and market interest that supply chain leaders need visibility beyond parcel or shipment tracking. They need actionable visibility that covers the breadth of the supply chain including inventory, orders, financial settlement, analytics, and more.

For more information on how to unify your supply chain and provide a better way to work, learn to Turvo at https://turvo.com/demo .

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

For media inquiries, please contact Cameron Galbraith, 949-214-8245, [email protected]

SOURCE Turvo

Related Links

https://turvo.com

