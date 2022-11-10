Turvo Dominates FreightWaves F3 in Chattanooga, Taking Home its 7th Consecutive Best in Show Win

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, was awarded its 7th consecutive Best in Show at the 2022 FreightWaves F3 conference. Turvo was in great company, presenting their solution in a 7-minute "rapid-fire" demo, participating with more than 50 leading companies . Turvo's solution was chosen by an interactive poll of over 1,800 festival attendees.

F3 featured a solutions showcase where Turvo was a National Sponsor and presented its comprehensive supply chain platform to industry leaders focused on all shipping modes – trucking, air, ocean and rail. Turvo's award-winning solution builds collaboration, visibility, execution, integration, and data-driven efficiencies into all operations in the supply chain. Companies presenting with Turvo included Alvys, Descartes Systems, Metafora and Tive.

Ryder System Inc. , a valued Turvo customer, also placed for Best in Show following its rapid-fire demo of RyderShare™ , powered by Turvo . RyderShare integrates data from multiple transportation and warehouse management systems into a single platform that allows all parties involved in a supply chain to easily see potential problems and inefficiencies and take real-time action to course correct and provide a seamless customer experience.

"Winning our 7th consecutive Best in Show at F3 and showcasing our product with several of our customers is a testament to Turvo's differentiation and success as a leading freight tech provider," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "Turvo Collaboration Cloud and its TMS applications provide freight brokers and 3PLs a modern approach to transportation management that is truly unique, with in-context collaboration to drive visibility across every user and data point in the supply chain. We're thrilled to be recognized by our customers, partners and industry peers."

The F3 event also featured a fireside chat with Trucker turned Founder and CEO Brittany Traylor of TraylorTranspo and Turvo's CMO Samantha Foley , showcasing a winning combination between a brokerage startup and a TMS company. Traylor, who started her career in the oil and gas fields as a flat-bed truck driver, discusses how partnering with Turvo has helped her rapidly launch and scale her fast-growing brokerage with the Fortune 500 in her sights.

"Turvo winning Best in Show at F3 validates our decision in selecting the industry's leading freight technology," said Brittany Traylor, Founder and CEO, TraylorTranspo. "I was thrilled to partner with Turvo during the event for our fireside chat and tell the story of TraylorTranspo, how we're using Turvo's TMS to scale our brokerage for rapid growth, and the power of collaboration their platform provides our operators, drivers, and customers."

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

Media Contact:

Samantha Foley

214.263.3547

[email protected]

SOURCE Turvo