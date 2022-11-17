Turvo Joins MuleSoft Technology Partner Network

Partnership combines Turvo's Collaborative TMS and MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange to collectively improve visibility and deliver a seamless experience to customers faster

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified API specification. This collaboration will contribute to the partner ecosystem as a custom MuleSoft Certified Connector for Turvo. The Turvo Connector, available on MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange, will allow companies to simplify integration with the Turvo Collaboration Cloud and gain effective visibility across the entire supply chain. This collaboration will deliver a seamless experience to customers across platforms and services.

With a handle on various parts of the supply chain, including inventory, freight, logistics, driver management, shipment tracking, and more, Turvo offers the most advanced cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) in the industry. Turvo can leverage the MuleSoft Certified connector to bring more value to its end customers. Customers looking to supplement their supply chain or TMS workflows with account-related or financial information can use MuleSoft's connector, as it integrates these existing systems seamlessly.

"We're very excited to partner with MuleSoft and deliver efficiencies for a better way to work," said Scott Lang, Chairman & CEO of Turvo. "In logistics, most supply chain partners are outside the four walls of your company, so collaboration between people and systems is critical. The MuleSoft Certified Connector for Turvo will both deliver further ROI on customers' IT investments and enable them to stand above and apart from the competition."

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, MuleSoft at Salesforce. "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 88% of organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to enable any team to integrate apps and data and automate business processes, to innovate faster and enable game changing customer and employee experiences."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media and telecom. Using MuleSoft, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency. MuleSoft makes it easy to unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences. Each integration becomes a reusable building block using a modern API-led approach. The result is empowered business users who can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time to value – instead of wasting time on repetitive tasks and complex integrations.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

