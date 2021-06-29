SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces the launch of the new Integration Hub, adding point-and-click integrations to the award-winning Turvo Collaboration Cloud. Integration Hub helps logistics leaders easily unite their operations with self-service, one-click integrations to third-party systems such as WMS, TMS, SCM, telematics solutions, load boards, accounting & ERP systems, insurance verification, and more.

Turvo Launches Integration Hub For Point-and-Click Integrations to Third-Party Systems

Using Turvo, logistics service providers, shippers, and carriers can now bring all of their mission-critical data together in one place, collaborate more effectively, and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

Integration Hub is a transformative addition to Turvo Connect, Turvo's industry-leading enterprise connectivity solution and standard component of the Turvo Collaboration Cloud. Turvo Connect also includes a robust public API, webhooks, and user-friendly data import tools.

Siloed Systems Slow Growth

Supply chain professionals struggle to work effectively because the vital information they need is stuck in disconnected systems. Besides lowering productivity and employee satisfaction, this makes it harder to deliver a great customer experience to partners such as customers and carriers.

Previously, custom integrations were the only solution. But these unique connectors are often expensive to set up and maintain, take months to customize and are notoriously unreliable. Therefore, CIOs and IT leaders are stuck mitigating even more risk and complexity instead of empowering the business.

Easily Unite Your Operations With Turvo

Now, with Turvo, everything is connected. Turvo's Integration Hub allows any enterprise to connect seamlessly with their supply chain systems so they always have the most relevant data, empowering them to take the right action at the right time.

On one screen, CIOs and IT leaders can access an ever-growing library of pre-built connectors between Turvo and other mission-critical systems. Types of systems include transportation management (TMS), warehouse management (WMS), supply chain management (SCM), telematics, accounting & enterprise resource planning (ERP), load boards, real-time transportation visibility (RTTVP), insurance verification, and many more.

With Integration Hub, getting connected is as easy as providing credentials to source systems and configuring the relevant mappings. Instead of weeks or months of expensive customizations, integrations can be fully configured and live in a matter of minutes for systems such as FreightWaves SONAR, DAT, and Truckstop.com. IT leaders can easily view active integrations right within Turvo, eliminating the need to monitor multiple integration systems.

Turvo's unique cloud-first architecture also means that integrations can be combined with Turvo Autopilot to automate common and critical workflows, such as notifying customers of deliveries, creating and sending invoices, initiating insurance claims, and more.

Together, these innovations create massive improvements in supply chain operations, including:

Better user experience for employees : Enhanced usability and agility drives significant productivity improvements, responsiveness, and empowerment.

: Enhanced usability and agility drives significant productivity improvements, responsiveness, and empowerment. Easier digital transformation : Logistics providers will now have more flexibility in choosing the best point solutions and migrating systems without significant disruption.

: Logistics providers will now have more flexibility in choosing the best point solutions and migrating systems without significant disruption. Single source of truth: Simplify integrations and identify which systems integrate with Turvo all in one place.

For more information on how you can easily unite your operations with Turvo, schedule a personalized demo at turvo.com/demo/.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

For media inquiries, please contact Cameron Galbraith, 949-214-8245, [email protected].



