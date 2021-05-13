SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces new features in the Turvo Collaboration Cloud to help logistics leaders deliver a better supply chain experience by dramatically increasing productivity.

Supply chain managers have increased productivity by 3X with Turvo's intuitive collaborative logistics application. These dramatic improvements enable Turvo customers to focus on the most impactful work, automate workflows, deliver a better customer experience, and accelerate revenue growth.

Turvo Launches New Features Empowering Logistics Teams to Work Smarter

Analog Collaboration Means Inefficient Execution

Every day, logistics leaders struggle to collaborate effectively with colleagues and customers.

Legacy supply chain management applications, control towers, transportation management systems (TMS), and visibility solutions do not connect every constituent in your supply chain. Instead, they focus internally, providing limited visibility across the shipment lifecycle without connecting customer orders, inventory and shipments. Key upstream and downstream participants have limited real-time visibility and ability to course correct.

Traditionally, logistics managers, customer service representatives, and others copy and paste information into emails or make dozens of phone calls that take time away from more urgent and valuable work. Countless minor delays, unnecessary costs, spreadsheet fatigue, and inefficiencies compound to hurt overall productivity and create a poor customer experience.

In contrast, collaborative logistics provides real-time visibility and execution across the systems, people, and workflows that drive supply chain insights and decision making. This begins with customer orders and inventory management and continues through shipment execution, carrier tendering, track and trace, and financial settlement.

Work Smarter with Turvo

The Turvo Collaboration Cloud delivers game-changing improvements in productivity through its unique collaboration engine. Turvo connects and indexes your entire supply chain data and workflows, enabling shippers, 3PLs, brokers, carriers, and customers to work together in a digital and automated way as one team. This unique architecture includes the industry's most advanced cloud platform, real-time collaboration applications, robust automation, APIs, exception management, and self-service integrations in a resilient, 99.9%+ uptime environment.

"Supply chains are under tight supply and cost pressure," said Luis Pajares, Chief Revenue Officer at Turvo. "The Turvo Collaboration Cloud helps our customers automate their supply chain and be more productive. By unifying people, systems, and workflows, you can run a more efficient and sustainable supply chain. Efficient supply chains deliver a better experience for your internal teams and your customers, which results in winning more profitable business."

"We saw the impact of unifying our supply chain and using automation to simplify our business," said Brad Colvin, Director of Operations at Motus Freight. "We've cut 95% of the manual work out of each connected shipment. When we had to work from home because of COVID, nothing changed. We simply logged in from home without missing a beat. With the same headcount, we've been able to double our business."

How Turvo Increases Productivity

Turvo helps companies unify their supply chain, collaborate more effectively, and future-proof their businesses with innovative technology that delivers outstanding customer experiences. Specific capabilities that help teams work smarter include:

Workflow Automation – With Turvo Autopilot, you can automate standard processes and set rules for automatically creating exceptions. Many customers report a 95% drop in manual work required per shipment, freeing staff time for higher-value activities.



– With Turvo Autopilot, you can automate standard processes and set rules for automatically creating exceptions. Many customers report a 95% drop in manual work required per shipment, freeing staff time for higher-value activities. Exception Management – Focus on the most urgent items in Turvo Workbench, where you have visibility and can take action to resolve exceptions such as late shipments, pickup issues, OTIF issues, and many more. Exceptions can be automated through Turvo Autopilot or configured as needed.



– Focus on the most urgent items in Turvo Workbench, where you have visibility and can take action to resolve exceptions such as late shipments, pickup issues, OTIF issues, and many more. Exceptions can be automated through Turvo Autopilot or configured as needed. Task Management – Tasks make it easy to collaborate in context with colleagues, partners, customers, and systems. Tasks provide a running to-do list and can be automatically generated based on automation rules or created and assigned on an ad-hoc basis.



– Tasks make it easy to collaborate in context with colleagues, partners, customers, and systems. Tasks provide a running to-do list and can be automatically generated based on automation rules or created and assigned on an ad-hoc basis. Turvo Links – Improve collaboration and visibility with tracking links to provide real-time insight into shipment status for anyone in the supply chain. Configure rules to automatically share links with customers and other stakeholders or share on an ad-hoc basis in seconds.



– Improve collaboration and visibility with tracking links to provide real-time insight into shipment status for anyone in the supply chain. Configure rules to automatically share links with customers and other stakeholders or share on an ad-hoc basis in seconds. Notifications – Easily update team members and stay current with Notifications: personalized alerts that allow you to receive updates in-app, SMS, email, or mobile app, so you're always in the loop.



– Easily update team members and stay current with Notifications: personalized alerts that allow you to receive updates in-app, SMS, email, or mobile app, so you're always in the loop. Messenger – Communicate clearly and collaborate efficiently with in-context messaging with automated language translation to improve the communication experience.

For more information on how your organization can work smarter with Turvo, schedule a personalized demo at turvo.com/demo/ .

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

