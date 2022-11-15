Turvo Partners with Brittany Traylor, Former Trucker Turned CEO, to Drive Rapid Growth for TraylorTranspo's Power-Only Brokerage Business

Shattering the glass ceiling, female founder accelerates growth for North American brokerage with a diverse workforce and tech-first approach to customer experience using Turvo's TMS.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces its partnership with TraylorTranspo LLC , empowering a female entrepreneur, her early-stage brokerage business, and its employees on their journey to the Fortune 500 list.

TraylorTranspo is a Dallas-based brokerage founded by Brittany Traylor, a former trucker, who launched her business coming out of COVID in 2020. Traylor experienced firsthand the challenges of all parties in the supply chain, especially those of a driver struggling to earn more than a dollar a mile during the pandemic. She set out to build a brokerage that provides a seamless customer experience for her employees, drivers, and customers alike.

Traylor selected Turvo as TraylorTranspo's technology partner to streamline the shipping process, reduce costs per load, and drive collaboration across the supply chain for rapid growth and scale. Traylor's business model hinges on her diverse workforce, her mission to create business opportunities for others, and Turvo's cutting-edge TMS technology that unifies everyone in her supply chain.

"Our mission at TraylorTranspo is to build a fast-growth brokerage that benefits everyone in the supply chain," said Brittany Traylor, Founder and CEO, TraylorTranspo. "Whether it's a carrier's market or a shipper's market, our goal is to provide a tech-enabled logistics solution that hedges risks for all parties involved and grants all of our employees and customers higher service levels and better business opportunities. Turvo was the right TMS partner to help us achieve these goals and to scale quickly without disruption to the business as we strive to reach the Fortune 500 list."

Turvo helps level the playing field for early-stage brokerages like TraylorTranspo. With no implementation cost, easy onboarding and rapid go-live, ambitious brokers gain the same benefits and advantages as the world's largest third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

"Brittany's mission for TraylorTranspo mirrors our mission at Turvo to unify the supply chain for efficiency gains, faster ROI and a superior customer experience for everyone along the way," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "Turvo is ideal for fast-growth brokerages, offering users like Brittany a short 4-week guided implementation and Turvo Academy for on-demand training anytime and anywhere."

Turvo has been key in empowering Traylor in her mission. Collaboration is the foundation of the Turvo platform, with productivity tools built into every workflow to help freight brokers and 3PLs easily plan, execute, settle, and automate supply chain operations, on one platform, with a cloud-based social network approach.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

