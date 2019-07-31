Turvo Positions for Growth with Acquisition of Supply Chain IoT and AI Company, ODYN

"Our platform connects people, businesses and systems, putting us in a unique position to increase the value of IoT solutions in the supply chain," said Matt Jubelirer, CMO of Turvo. "With ODYN we've added the talent and technology to accelerate this opportunity for our customers."

ODYN's easy-to-use sensor hardware provides item-level visibility and global connectivity with no infrastructure or integration required. Customers can simply power-up and attach the device to a shipment or pallet, a turn-key process that eliminates time consuming and costly set-up while providing global reach. Data from ODYN sensors, combined with relevant public and private data sets provides highly detailed visibility and powerful insights, which allow users to increase customer service levels while optimizing orders and in-transit inventory. ODYN also shares important customer synergy with Turvo and currently has several Fortune 500 companies actively deploying its technology.

Turvo helps customers digitally transform how their supply chains operate with a cloud-based platform that connects and extends existing systems while enabling a seamless way for companies to work together. ODYN's technology will enhance Turvo's platform to provide more detailed end-to-end supply chain transparency. Because Turvo is an open platform this will also pave the way for deeper integration with an ecosystem of IoT partners to support the broadest spectrum of customer needs.

Additionally, Turvo will open an advanced technology center in Boston focused on IoT, AI and data science to improve speed-to-market of new solutions as well as integration efforts with other IoT sensor providers. ODYN co-founders, Marc Held and Konstantin Klitenik, will spearhead this advanced technology center and expand the team, while also overseeing the integration efforts between the two platforms.

"We're thrilled to join Turvo and build out the new innovation center in Boston," said Marc Held, co-founder and CEO of ODYN. "This city provides access to an incredible community of talent in the IoT, AI and data science and by bringing them together with the Turvo platform, we can deliver on a shared vision to create meaningful global impact in supply chain."

About Turvo

Turvo is the world's first real-time collaborative logistics platform. The Turvo platform connects people and organizations across the supply chain, allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to work together in real-time through cloud-based software and mobile applications. The technology extends existing legacy logistics systems, providing end-to-end visibility and one unified data set for all operations and analytics, while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating workflows. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Boston, Mass. and Hyderabad, India.

