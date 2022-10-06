Turvo Recognized in FreightWaves FreightTech 100 List as One of the Most Innovative Freight Tech Companies in Supply Chain

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, has made it to the list of FreightWaves' fifth annual FreightTech 100 winners, a juried selection from a list of 423 different freight tech companies.

Over a span of months, FreightWaves had received more than 1,500 nominations from around the world, of which 423 companies were in the running for the top 100. Each nominated company was, in turn, voted on by FreightWaves analysts, researchers, market experts, and journalists. These votes narrowed down the competition to the top 100, and Turvo made the cut.

The FreightTechn 100 award positively identifies companies that are "the best and the brightest," not just within the global supply chain – which, in itself, is no small matter – but those companies that have a positive impact on the global economy and trade.

Collaboration is the core of Turvo's modern, SaaS-based transportation management software (TMS) and applications. The platform was born and architected in the cloud, and designed to help unify people, processes, and data – connecting every stakeholder in every transaction along global supply chains.

"Our fifth annual FreightTech award series finds the industry at a crossroads. Even as COVID edges toward becoming endemic, technology remains an increasingly important part of how our freight gets from point A to point B. The 2023 FreightTech 100 highlights some of the best and brightest companies in the space today. This year, the process was super competitive, and we received thousands of nominations, representing 423 companies. This was the largest number of nominations we have ever received, a representation of the diversity and dynamic innovation taking place across the freight and supply chain tech industry. Here at FreightWaves, we'll continue tracking and fostering that growth in the years to come." - Craig Fuller, FreightWaves Founder/CEO.

"Turvo's unique approach to transportation management helps set it apart from the competition by leveraging collaboration to solve real supply chain problems, creating a better experience for everyone," said Brian Kempisty, Founder and CEO of Port X Logistics. "Visibility and transparency, two key elements to any successful supply chain, are realized through sharing rather than siloing data. Companies can effectively work better together as a team, which makes the entire supply chain more efficient."

"The dedication of our team to provide the industry's first modern, cloud-based TMS and deliver exceptional customer experiences while staying true to our core values of innovation, transparency and customer success helped secure our spot in the FreightTech 100," said Samantha Foley, Chief Marketing Officer, Turvo. "We're thrilled to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to our customers and our ground-breaking Turvo Collaboration Cloud platform."

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

