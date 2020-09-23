Turvo Voted Best in Show at FreightWaves American Shipper Global Trade Tech Virtual Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc., a leading provider of collaborative logistics software designed for the global supply chain, announces its award for 'BEST IN SHOW' at the American Shipper Global Trade Tech Conference hosted by FreightWaves. This award, achieved by popular vote of event attendees, validates Turvo's position as a leading technology disruptor and customer experience platform for the global supply chain.

Since its launch in 2014, Turvo has steadily grown its customer base to include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies in the supply chain by helping organizations digitally differentiate their offering and brand.

At Global Trade Tech, Turvo's co-founder Jeff Dangelo demonstrated the platform, reflecting on its capacity to help every party involved within a global supply chain connect over a shared and interconnected network.

"We are honored to be awarded Best in Show at Global Trade Tech 2020," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO of Turvo. "This award reinforces our team's concerted efforts to create a collaborative logistics platform unlike any other, that offers a single network to unify supply chains, with strategic focus on helping our customers differentiate and enhance their customer experience."

Turvo's customers can now create better overall digital experiences for their clients, reaching beyond transactions and solving other problems associated with the shipment's journey through the value chain. Such collaborations help improve efficiencies, as parties gain better insights and visibility into their operations – both upstream and downstream – due to Turvo's network effect.

While digitizing workflows has removed the need for manual data entry and rework, the visibility of Turvo's platform has eliminated check-calls and emails that plague the industry today. With a software architecture designed to integrate seamlessly with various transportation management systems (TMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS), Turvo's platform can provide clients with unparalleled end-to-end visibility across their supply chains.

About Turvo

Turvo is the first multi-enterprise collaborative platform specifically designed for the global supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to digitally transform their workflows with cloud-based software and mobile applications for a better customer experience and brand differentiation. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end platform to execute all operations and analytics, while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

