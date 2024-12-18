TuSimple Announces Rebranding to "CreateAI" and Unveils Major Advances in Generative AI

SAN DIEGO and BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPH) ("TuSimple" or the "Company"), a global leader in artificial intelligence technology, today announced its official rebranding to CreateAI and major advancements in its new strategic initiatives. The rebranding reflects CreateAI's renewed focus on transforming animation and video game industries through proprietary AI technologies and its integrated content development platform.

Rendering of CreateAI’s Coming Wuxia Open-World RPG “Heroes of Jin Yong” Preview Event in Guangzhou, China, on December 14, CreateAI’s Official Brand Logo

CreateAI showed significant progress in generative AI research with the debut of its first major AI model, named "Ruyi". The model, available open source on AI community "Hugging Face", excels in frame consistency, motion fluency, color and composition quality. The decision to adopt an open-source model stems from CreateAI's commitment to empower creators and foster a vibrant user ecosystem. The model, developed in under six months, leverages technological know-how building upon the Company's autonomous driving expertise. It also lays the foundation for proprietary AI tools and infrastructure specifically created for video game and anime content development.

The Company has advanced rapidly since its entry into the digital entertainment content industry in August 2024. CreateAI announced the development of a "AAA" Open-World Role-Playing Game (RPG) based on the legendary Louis Cha intellectual property (IP) "Heroes of Jin Yong". The game represents a significant evolution from previous adaptations of Louis Cha's IP as it integrates characters and narratives from all of his influential literary works. This marks the unveiling of a cohesive world of heroes, moving beyond individual stories, and serving as a starting point for the creation of new original martial arts works. A preview event took place on December 14 in Guangzhou, China, garnering strong interest from fans and cementing its place as one of the most anticipated "AAA" games to be released.

"We are proud of the achievements we've made in the short amount of time since entering into the field," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. "We are confident that our integrated approach at the intersection of generative AI and digital entertainment creation is a differentiating factor, one that provides significant long-term growth opportunities."

CreateAI has continued to advance its previously announced project related to the acclaimed "The Three-Body Problem", partnering with the Japanese anime designer Shōji Kawamori, the "Father of Macross", to ultimately bring this vast fantasy world to life through unprecedented visual and narrative depth via an animated feature film and video game.

Additionally, CreateAI has unveiled its latest business plan, showcasing the immense commercial value derived from today's transformation and the industry's total addressable market. The plan also outlines the historical industry challenges addressed by the company, technology milestones, commercialization pathways, and cohesive management team. It also emphasizes how the Company's integrated strategy forms a flywheel effect in AI development, ultimately leading to long-term sustainable competitive advantage.

