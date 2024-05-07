TUSK Practice Sales Advises Scheich Family Dentistry in its sale to MB2 Dental

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK"), the premier healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, advised Scheich Family Dentistry in its affiliation with MB2 Dental, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director, at TUSK. Alex Cherniavsky and Taylor Adams spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Dr. Jeff Scheich and Dr. Stephanie Scheich opened Scheich Family Dentistry in 2003. The Scheich Family Denistry team has served the Castle Pines, Colorado community with a personalized and patient focused approach to dental care for over 20 years.

Dr. Jeff Scheich, Co-Founder of Scheich Family Dentistry, shared, "We initially contacted TUSK because we were curious about what the practice we've dedicated ourselves to building was worth. We were pleasantly surprised by the TUSK team's valuation and knew it was time to pursue a sale."

"The TUSK team truly helped make this a smooth process and brought us multiple offers for our practice. We felt like we had a full representation of the buyers in the market and were able to, with Tusk's help, find the perfect partner for the next stage of our careers. We're excited to move forward with MB2 Dental," continued Dr. Stephanie Scheich.

Jake Berry, Chief Development Officer at MB2 Dental shared, "We are excited to bring the Scheich Family Dentistry and MB2 Dental teams together. Drs. Jeff and Stephanie Scheich are highly skilled professionals who care deeply for their team and their patients, and we are pleased to add them to our growing group of partners in Denver."

About Scheich Family Dentistry

Scheich Family Dentistry was founded in 2003 by Dr. Jeff Scheich and Dr. Stephanie Schiech. The Scheich Family Dentistry team has served the Castle Pines, Colorado communities for over 20 years, providing personalized and patient centered patient care. For more information, visit https://www.scheichfamilydentistry.com .

About MB2 Dental

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MB2 Dental was founded in 2007 as America's first and fastest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO). As dentists who invest in dentists, MB2 partners with hundreds of dentists across the nation, and is always looking for the right doctor partners to join the movement. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com/about/ .

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com .

