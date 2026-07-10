TUSK Practice Sales Assesses the State of the Dental Industry in Its Q3 2026 Dental Market Report

A review of dental M&A activity, valuations, and the forces shaping practice transitions in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK"), the premier healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, today released its Q3 2026 Dental Market Report, an in-depth analysis of the latest trends and developments across the dental industry. The report reviews how the dental market progressed through the first half of 2026, examining the operating environment, buy-side activity, the dental practice valuation landscape, and the outlook for the remainder of the year. TUSK has provided transition advisory services to dental practice owners for over a decade, focused on educating dentists on the value of their business and guiding them through the transition process. Paired with TUSK's proprietary knowledge base and industry resources, the report gives dental practice owners a clear read on where the dental market stands and where it is heading. It is available now as a complimentary download.

Key Takeaways from the Q3 2026 Dental Market Report

Transaction activity in dentistry remained resilient, particularly relative to other healthcare verticals. In the first half of 2026, at least 175 reported dental practice locations were sold to DSOs, private equity groups, and other acquirers. Because industry benchmarks lag real-time deal activity, TUSK expects the true figure to be meaningfully higher as data is reconciled.

Consolidation continued at a steady pace, with American Dental Association (ADA) data placing the dental industry at roughly 35% consolidated. Dentistry is following the path of more mature, consolidated industries, where dental practice valuations are expected to compress over time, from today's 5x to 9x+ EBITDA toward a more conservative 4x to 6x in the years ahead.

TUSK continues to see DSO offers structured with 60% to 85%+ of the total consideration paid as cash at close, even as the range of offers for a single practice continues to widen.

The dental market's first half of 2026 was defined by transaction activity at the top of the market, including debt restructurings, a new public listing, a multi-platform merger, and several recapitalizations among the largest players. Notable moves included:

Q1 2026: Affordable Care engaged a restructuring adviser to address debt from its 2021 leveraged buyout.

Q1 2026: Park Dental Partners began trading on the Nasdaq (PARK), the sector's first publicly traded dental support organization (DSO).

Q2 2026: Dental Care Alliance completed a debt restructuring, reducing its debt by more than $1.1B and securing $95M in new capital.

Q2 2026: Qualitas Dental Partners expanded its acquisition credit facility, and Lone Peak Dental Group announced a new $15M growth investment.

Q2 2026: Thurston Group merged SGA Dental Partners, Gen4, and Modis into a single national platform, and Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners added a new financing partner.

Beneath those headlines, the lower-middle market held firm. The dental practice owners TUSK represented in the first two quarters of the year continued to receive multiple competitive offers from a buyer universe of more than 135 DSOs and private equity groups.

"At TUSK, we have seen the beginnings of a rebound in dental M&A activity in 2026," shared Kevin Cumbus, Founder and Partner at TUSK Practice Sales. "The movement at the top of the market creates a genuine seller's window for owners of healthy practices, particularly as more than 78 percent of buyers have indicated they expect to complete a recapitalization within the next 12 to 36 months. For a prepared owner, that combination of demand and timing is rare."

The report also examines the structural forces reshaping dentistry, including an aging ownership base that is making doctor-to-doctor transitions increasingly difficult to complete and a challenging operating environment in states navigating reimbursement policy. Changes to Medicaid under recent federal legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), are giving states greater latitude over dental benefits and reimbursement, and the effects vary widely from one state to the next. California is a leading example. The wind-down of Proposition 56 supplemental payments lowers Denti-Cal reimbursement, California's Medicaid dental program, compressing margins for practices with significant Medicaid volume, while a separate change reduces adult dental benefits for some patients. Other states are moving in the opposite direction, with Texas and Florida increasing dental Medicaid funding and provider incentives.

"DSOs pay close attention to payer mix, and reimbursement policy is often one of the first things they evaluate in a practice," said Ryan Mingus, Managing Director and Partner at TUSK Practice Sales. "When a state lowers reimbursement, as California has, it directly affects the earnings of the practices that rely on those patients, and buyers reflect that in how they value the business. But it is bigger than Medicaid. Practices that depend heavily on insurance reimbursement have limited ability to offset today's inflationary pressures, and many are now running hygiene at a loss. For the right buyer, that can be an opportunity because their reimbursement rates can make the practice profitable again. It may support a higher multiple, even as it lowers the EBITDA the business is valued on today."

Dental practice owners interested in understanding what today's market means for their practice can request a complimentary valuation from TUSK. The Q3 2026 Dental Market Report is available now at tuskpracticesales.com/q3-dental-market-report.

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1.5B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com.

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales