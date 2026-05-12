TUSK Practice Sales Warns Dental Practice Owners: Unsolicited DSO Offers Leave Significant Value on the Table

The sell-side exclusive M&A advisory firm, with over $1.5 billion in completed healthcare transactions, provides a framework for evaluating dental support organization (DSO) offers before signing a Letter of Intent.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK"), a sell-side exclusive healthcare M&A advisory firm, today published a comprehensive advisory on dental practice sale negotiations. The guide outlines the critical evaluation framework dental practice owners should follow before accepting any buyer offer.

This guidance from TUSK Practice Sales addresses a growing trend in dentistry: dentists accepting unsolicited offers from a dental support organization (DSO) without representation are leaving significant financial and structural value unrealized.

Why Are Dental Practice Owners at a Disadvantage in Sale Negotiations?

Corporate development teams at DSOs and private equity-backed groups negotiate dental practice acquisitions for a living. A dental practice owner typically does it once. That information asymmetry puts sellers at a significant disadvantage from the first conversation.

TUSK's advisory identifies several areas where practice owners most frequently leave value behind, including:

Purchase Price vs. Form of Consideration: Cash at close versus seller notes, equity, and escrow holdbacks.

Cash at close versus seller notes, equity, and escrow holdbacks. Working Capital Adjustments: Definitions that can trigger post-closing price reductions.

Definitions that can trigger post-closing price reductions. Post-Sale Employment Terms: Including compensation and the scope of non-compete clauses.

Including compensation and the scope of non-compete clauses. Indemnification Provisions: Clauses that directly impact the seller's net proceeds.

How Should Dentists Evaluate the True Value of a DSO Offer?

A DSO offer is a package of financial and operational terms that collectively determine the deal's overall value. While most components are numerical, others determine the operational and cultural environment you will foster with a new partner. The offer is often full of legal jargon designed to be exhausting.

Dentists should evaluate the true value of their DSO offer by consulting with their group of trusted advisors: their M&A advisor, CPA or wealth advisor, and legal team. With the right representation, you can review the offer from top to bottom with clarity, not just focusing on the headline number.

No single term makes or breaks a deal, but sellers who evaluate each component in isolation, or skip the evaluation entirely, consistently underestimate the gap between what an offer promises and what it delivers.

What Are the Most Common Negotiation Mistakes in Dental Practice Sales?

TUSK's advisory highlights two negotiation errors that consistently cost sellers. The first is making verbal concessions during introductory calls. Buyers are skilled at framing informal conversations as non-binding, but those early commitments become anchored expectations in formal negotiations.

The second is treating the Letter of Intent (LOI) as a formality rather than a critical document. Terms established in the LOI become the baseline for the definitive purchase agreement, and improving them after agreeing in writing is far more difficult. TUSK Practice Sales advises that sellers retain their own legal counsel, separate from their transaction advisor, before engaging in any LOI negotiation.

How Does a Competitive Sale Process Maximize Dental Practice Value?

There are over 35 private equity-backed groups actively acquiring dental practices in today's market. New buyers and investors continue to enter the space, aiming to replicate the returns of larger, more established platforms. Dentists today have more options when selling their practice than at any point in the last decade.

When a dentist conforms to an unsolicited offer from a single DSO, they forfeit that advantage entirely. The buyer sets the valuation methodology, controls the timeline, and structures the deal without competitive pressure.

A represented, marketed sale process changes the dynamic and provides more stability. When a practice is brought to the full buyer universe confidentially, each group knows it is competing. TUSK maintains active relationships with more than 100 institutional dental buyers nationwide and knows where each is willing to move on terms, giving sellers informational leverage.

What Should Dentists Look for in a Dental Practice Transition Advisor?

Many advisors in the healthcare M&A space operate as dual agents, representing both buyer and seller, or are generalists who lack the deal-specific expertise required for complex DSO and private equity transactions. Dentists should be cautious about the advisor they select and build a trusting relationship with them.

TUSK Practice Sales is a sell-side exclusive healthcare M&A advisory firm, meaning it does not represent buyers or have financial ties to the buy-side. TUSK advises practice owners to ask direct questions when evaluating a potential advisor:

Is the firm sell-side exclusive?

What is their track record with practices of your size and specialty?

Who will lead your transaction, and can they describe their process for creating a competitive market?

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I choose the right buyer for my dental practice?

The right buyer is not always the one offering the highest price. TUSK Practice Sales evaluates buyers across multiple dimensions: their track record with post-close integration, how they structure consideration, their approach to employment agreements, their alignment with the dentist and their practice, and whether they honor deal terms through closing. With relationships across more than 100 institutional buyers, TUSK identifies which acquirers are the strongest fit for a practice's profile, collections volume, and the seller's personal goals for life after the sale.

How do I negotiate the best possible terms when selling my dental practice?

Leverage comes from competition and information. A structured dental practice sale process brings multiple qualified buyers to the table, while understanding each buyer's standard deal structures and negotiation tendencies provides an informational advantage. TUSK's advisors, with 125+ years of collective experience across 200+ completed transactions, know where each buyer holds firm and where sellers commonly leave value behind.

What does the dental practice sale process look like from start to finish?

A well-run dental practice sale typically spans six to nine months from initial valuation to close. TUSK Practice Sales manages every phase, from financial preparation and EBITDA normalization through buyer outreach, LOI negotiation, due diligence, and closing, so the practice owner can stay focused on patient care. Clients who follow TUSK's structured approach, rather than reacting to unsolicited offers, consistently achieve stronger exit outcomes.

How do I find a reputable dental practice broker or transition advisor?

Every dentist should conduct due diligence on the different transition advisors in the space. TUSK Practice Sales is sell-side exclusive, meaning it does not represent buyers, and our advisors have collectively closed more than 200 transactions. Additionally, many have personally owned and sold practices themselves.

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1.5B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com.

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales