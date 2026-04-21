TUSK Practice Sales Releases Q2 2026 Dental Market Report: What Dentists Should Know About Transition Planning

A new quarterly dental market report published by TUSK Practice Sales finds that DSO acquisition demand is high, but with premium practice supply being low and an incoming wave of retiring dentists, this will soon shift market dynamics.

Key Findings at a Glance

69% of DSOs expect to increase acquisition activity in 2026. [9]

of DSOs expect to increase acquisition activity in 2026. [9] 78% of buyers anticipate recapitalization within 12–36 months. [9]

of buyers anticipate recapitalization within 12–36 months. [9] 57.1% increase in PPM exit count in 2025. [5, 6]

increase in PPM exit count in 2025. [5, 6] The average retirement age for U.S. dentists reached 68.7 years. [3]

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales, the premier healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm backed by 124+ years of transaction experience, today released its Q2 2026 Dental Market Report.

This report delivers a data-driven assessment of Dental Service Organization (DSO) demand, dental practice valuation multiples in 2026, deal structure trends, and the demographic forces accelerating the timeline for dental practice owners considering selling or transitioning their dental practice to a DSO.

Building on the Q1 Dental Market report from TUSK Practice Sales, the Q2 update focuses on what has changed: escalating acquisition mandates from buyers, widening offer dispersion on practice valuations, and a structural shift in seller supply that is reshaping how and when owners should approach the market. [9]

Why Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) Are Accelerating Acquisitions

When surveyed, 69% of DSOs indicated that their Private Equity (PE) sponsors expect a moderate or high increase in 2026 acquisition activity. [9] That sentiment is showing up in deal flow. TUSK Practice Sales closed an additional $23.8 million in transaction value for its clients in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025. PPM exit counts increased 57.1% in 2025, creating liquidity that is being redeployed into new acquisition cycles. [5, 6, 10]

Meanwhile, 78% of surveyed DSOs indicated anticipated recapitalizations within 12 to 36 months. [9] Dentists who sell their practice in 2026 are negotiating with buyers who need to transact in preparation for recapitalization, creating real leverage for prepared sellers.

But buyers are not pursuing volume indiscriminately. DSOs are currently faced with a reduced supply of premium dental practices in the market, creating a high-demand, low-supply environment. This buy-side selectivity will continue over the next 9 months, with further scrutiny on financials, operations, and practice performance projections. [10]

Why Offer Spread is More Important Than a Single Multiple in Dental Practice Sales

TUSK's Q1 report identified widening valuation dispersion as an emerging trend. The Q2 data confirms it has become the defining feature of this actively consolidating dental market. While headline EBITDA multiples have held steady, the gap between the best and middle-tier offers on any given practice has never been wider. [10]

What's driving this divergence is how buyers price risk. For any dentist asking, "How much is my dental practice worth?" the answer increasingly depends on who is at the table. Two DSOs looking at the same dental practice may arrive at meaningfully different valuations based on their views on provider transition risk, tolerance for add-backs, and internal recap timeline. For sellers, this means the difference between a competitive process and a single-buyer negotiation is material. TUSK Practice Sales clients who went to market in 2026 continue to see an average of 5+ offers, with final transaction values averaging 50% above initial offers. [10]

Why the Window for Selling a Dental Practice Continues to Narrow

TUSK's Q1 report documented the structural decline in practice ownership among younger dentists and the erosion of the doctor-to-doctor exit path. The Q2 report quantifies the scale of what's coming: the retirement wave.

According to the ADA, some states now have more than 40% of their active dentists aged 55 and older. [3] The average retirement age for U.S. dentists reached 68.7 years in 2024. [3] This cohort represents one of the largest potential seller pools the dental M&A market has ever seen. When this inventory reaches the market in volume, the competitive dynamics that currently favor sellers will shift.

Owners who are within 3 to 7 years of a dental practice transition should be evaluating their position now, not waiting for retirement to force the timeline.

Additionally, DSOs have continued to innovate and incorporate artificial intelligence. This has allowed groups to increase margins and efficiency, as well as decrease overhead. Many groups could be reducing non-clinical labor costs by 20-50% and creating centralized systems that are easily deployed in new practices, utilizing AI. The developments in AI will create a scenario over the next decade where DSOs can build better, more efficient De Novos rather than acquire and integrate existing practices.

What New Risk Factors Are DSOs Evaluating?

Understanding what DSOs look for when buying a dental practice is critical for sellers preparing to go to market. Two developments are drawing increased attention from dental service organizations and private equity:

OBBB and Medicaid dental benefits. OBBBA reduces federal Medicaid funding in ways that are expected to pressure states to cut or reduce adult dental benefits. Provider tax safe harbor reductions begin October 1, 2026. [7, 8] Practices with significant Medicaid payer concentration in states with uncertain legislative direction are being evaluated conservatively. This has moved from a background consideration to a material diligence item for buyers.

Provider risk as a deal-breaker. TUSK Practice Sales reported that provider risk and clinical continuity had become a top reason DSOs walked from deals. Over-reliance on a single producer, uncertain transition coverage, or insufficient staffing depth are resulting in terminated processes. Buyers are now requiring a minimum 5-year post-close employment term more consistently. [10]

Why Understanding DSO Offer Structures is Critical for Sellers

TUSK's Q1 report noted the growing role of equity in deal composition. The Q2 report goes further: JV, HoldCo, and hybrid equity structures are being used as strategic levers. Understanding the implications of different equity and earnout configurations before signing a letter of intent is now essential. Sellers who enter a process without structure literacy are at a significant disadvantage in evaluating competing offers, even when headline multiples appear similar. [10]

How Should Dental Practice Owners Prepare in 2026

The dental M&A market in Q2 2026 is defined by a convergence of forces. Buyer demand is elevated, with 69% of DSOs signaling increased acquisition activity. Premium practice inventory is constrained. And the largest retirement-age cohort in the history of the profession is approaching transition at a time when the traditional doctor-to-doctor exit path is less viable.

For practice owners, the takeaway is that the conditions that currently produce competitive processes and strong valuations are time-bound. Owners who understand their position before going to market will be best situated to capitalize, whether a transition is months or years in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are dental practice valuation multiples in 2026? Headline EBITDA multiples have held steady for two consecutive years. However, the spread between the best and middle-tier offers on any given practice has widened significantly. Dental practice owners can expect to see multiples in the range of 6X to 12X EBITDA, depending on the size and health of the business.





Headline EBITDA multiples have held steady for two consecutive years. However, the spread between the best and middle-tier offers on any given practice has widened significantly. Dental practice owners can expect to see multiples in the range of 6X to 12X EBITDA, depending on the size and health of the business. What do DSOs look for when acquiring a dental practice? Based on TUSK's buy-side survey and 2025 transaction data, DSOs are prioritizing provider stability and clinical continuity, durable financial performance and trend direction, and manageable reimbursement exposure. Over-reliance on a single producer or declining TTM EBITDA were the top reasons buyers walked from deals in 2025. [9, 10]





Based on TUSK's buy-side survey and 2025 transaction data, DSOs are prioritizing provider stability and clinical continuity, durable financial performance and trend direction, and manageable reimbursement exposure. Over-reliance on a single producer or declining TTM EBITDA were the top reasons buyers walked from deals in 2025. [9, 10] How active is the dental M&A market in 2026? 69% of DSOs surveyed expect to meaningfully increase acquisition activity in 2026, and 78% anticipate a recapitalization within 12 to 36 months. TUSK closed an additional $23.8 million in transaction value in Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025. [5, 6, 9, 10]





69% of DSOs surveyed expect to meaningfully increase acquisition activity in 2026, and 78% anticipate a recapitalization within 12 to 36 months. TUSK closed an additional $23.8 million in transaction value in Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025. [5, 6, 9, 10] Why should dentists be considering their transition options today? Some states have more than 40% of active dentists aged 55 and older, according to the ADA Health Policy Institute. When this retirement-age cohort brings practices to market in volume, seller leverage will diminish. [3]

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales provides sell-side M&A advisory services exclusively for healthcare practice owners. Backed by over 124 years of collective healthcare transaction experience and 45+ years of investment banking expertise, TUSK represents healthcare practice owners seeking to maximize the value of their business in a sale.

To access the full Q2 2026 Dental M&A Market Report or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit tuskpracticesales.com.

Cited Sources

[1] PitchBook. Q4 2025 Healthcare Services PE Report. Published February 11, 2026. pitchbook.com

[2] American Dental Association Health Policy Institute (ADA HPI). National Dental Expenditures, 2024. Published January 2026. ada.org/resources/research/health-policy-institute

[3] American Dental Association Health Policy Institute (ADA HPI). The U.S. Dentist Workforce: 2025 Update. ada.org/resources/research/health-policy-institute

[4] Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System / U.S. Bank. Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady. March 18, 2026. federalreserve.gov

[5] iData Research / Group Dentistry Now. DSOs Unleashed: Thriving Through Inflation and Tariffs. June 2025. groupdentistrynow.com

[6] Group Dentistry Now. DSO Deal Roundups. January and February 2026. groupdentistrynow.com

[7] EisnerAmper. Impacts of Recent Legislative Changes on Dental Practices (OBBB). October 2025. eisneramper.com

[8] New York State Dental Association. Status of Medicaid Dental Benefits Under OBBB. 2025. nysdental.org

[9] TUSK Practice Sales. Q1 2026 Dental M&A Market Report. Published January 16, 2026. tuskpracticesales.com

[10] TUSK Practice Sales. Q2 2026 Dental M&A Market Report and internal transaction data. tuskpracticesales.com

[11] Pew Research Center. Baby Boomers are in the workforce later in life than past generations. 2020. pewresearch.org

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales