Tutor.com Has Delivered 21 Million Online Tutoring Sessions: Milestone Reached As Company Celebrates Its 21st Anniversary This Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com , one of the world's largest online tutoring companies, proudly reports it has reached two extraordinary milestones. One occurred on August 29, when the company served its 21 millionth one-to-one tutoring session. The other happened on February 24, when Tutor.com celebrated the 21st anniversary of its incorporation in 2000.

The tutoring session counter on the site's homepage advanced from 20,999,999 to 21,000,000 at 19:17:30 EDT pm August 29; Sunday evenings have long been one of the most sought-after times for tutoring. The subject for the milestone-making session was intermediate accounting, conducted via two-way voice tutoring in Tutor.com's proprietary online classroom.

Of the 21 million online tutoring sessions Tutor.com has delivered, one million were served in the last seven months. The company had reported its previous milestone of 20 million online tutoring sessions on February 1. At peak times, Tutor.com was serving 7,500 tutoring sessions a day. While greater numbers of students were seeking help across more subjects than ever before, math remained the most popular among the company's 250+ subject offerings.

Over the past 18 months, Tutor.com has met an unprecedented demand for its services. With in-person learning suspended or interrupted at hundreds of thousands of K–12 and higher education institutions, Tutor.com expanded its partnerships with schools, libraries, and organizations to help students attain equitable academic support, accelerate their learning, and achieve educational and professional goals. To help families managing simultaneous school-at-home and work-at-home schedules, the company launched its popular Study Skills and Parent Coaching subjects in both English and Spanish. It also provided free webinars for students, parents and caregivers, instructors, staff, and jobseekers.

As the pandemic entered its second year, demand for Tutor.com's services remained strong. During the first six months of 2021, the number of requests for Tutor.com services that the company met was more than 30 percent greater than during the comparable period in 2020.

"Students have had to be resilient through the pandemic—and they absolutely have been," said Sandi White, SVP, Institutional, Tutor.com. "As a mission-driven organization, we are dedicated to providing equally resilient academic support for them. That support needs to be learner-focused, empowering, and available 24/7. We are proud to partner with institutions and organizations that are engines for equity."

Interesting facts about Tutor.com services from January through June 2021

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET : The most popular day and time in which learners requested tutoring services.

Math: The subject most requested by learners. The most popular Math topics were Algebra, Algebra II, and Calculus. The next most requested subjects (in order) were English, Science, and Drop-off Writing Review.

87,475: The number of early intervention alerts Tutor.com's tutors sent to institutional partners to let them know students needed just-in-time support to help them pass their courses, persist in their studies, or graduate. That figure was more than 30 percent greater than the number of alerts tutors generated in the same period of 2020.

96 to 99 percent: The percentages of learners answering "Yes" to post-session survey questions that ranged from "Is this service helping you improve your grades?" to "Would you recommend this service to a friend?" Among the feedback submitted by appreciative students was this, from a 12th grade student: "Thank you so much for this. I can't believe I have access to something like this for free, this is amazing. It helps me a lot, to be more confident and to work in school (homework, improving grades). This is what I needed, I wish I'd tried it earlier. Thank you so much, you really don't know how much of an impact this has on a student like me, I'm so happy!"

Tutor.com's 21st anniversary

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has been connecting students with screened, qualified, expert tutors available on demand to deliver personalized, one-to-one instruction. The company has been faithful to its original mission while continuing to expand and enhance its offerings to meet the academic and professional needs of learners from kindergarten through college, continuing education, and career.

Then and now: Notes on Tutor.com's growth from 2000 to 2021

Began with fewer than 25 tutors. Now has more than 3,500 tutors, as well as a team of more than 100 quality specialists.

Began serving students in grades four through twelve. Now serves students in K–12, college, and graduate school as well as adult learners and jobseekers.

Began with tutors offering Live Homework Help from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Now offers a wide range of services and resources, including drop-off writing and math review, available 24/7.

Began with tutors in 14 subjects. Now has tutors in 250+ subjects including bilingual Spanish offerings in math, social studies, science, writing, study skills, and parent coaching.

Over the years, Tutor.com has received an impressive array of professional awards and honors. Among them are: two SIIA (Software and Information Industry Association) CODiE™ Awards, the most recent of which Tutor.com reported in June when it was named Best Education Platform for PK–20. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. Tutor.com has also been a multiyear Modern Library Awards Platinum honoree, a winner of two Parents' Choice Foundation Gold Awards, and a Council of College and Military Educators Corporate Award recipient.

"We are committed to providing uplifting results, one student at a time," said White. "Every day, we are inspired by the dedication of our partners and the perseverance of their students. One 7th grade student wrote in his post-session survey, 'I really liked that the tutors would not give up on me.' We believe—and we have seen—that every student can succeed when support is readily available. That's what we do: we ensure that we are here for learners, whenever, however, and wherever they need support."

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 21 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,500 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review , an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom , Facebook @TutorDotCom , and LinkedIn @ Tutor.com .

