Tutor.com, One of the Largest Online Tutoring Companies in the U.S., Has Delivered More Than 18 Million Online Sessions

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com™, a pioneer in online tutoring and education, today announced an impressive milestone: The company has now delivered more than 18 million one-to-one tutoring and homework help sessions to students.

Every day, several thousand students in middle school, high school, college, and beyond visit Tutor.com to get help in a wide variety of subjects for which the company's 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors are available 24/7 for on-demand tutoring, scheduled tutoring sessions, and drop-off writing and question review.

Online tutoring through Tutor.com is available to learners through the company's partnerships with more than 300 colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, corporations offering employee benefit programs, and through funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance. Tutor.com's online tutoring services are also available to consumers under The Princeton Review brand.

The 18-million milestone that Tutor.com announced today reflects a 28.6 percent increase over the 14 million sessions Tutor.com announced in 2016 it had delivered through that year. This increase is the result of another significant benchmark: The company delivered more than a million tutoring sessions annually over each of the last three years.

"Our mission is to provide expert, one-to-one, human, real-time support to help learners of all ages reach their full potential," said Sandi White, Vice President and General Manager, Tutor.com Institutional Programs. "We do this by being available on-demand, 24/7, for students across a wide spectrum, from youngsters and teens in K–12 environments to Gen Z college students (many of whom have only known a world where services are available online 24/7). We also provide tutoring support, 24/7, to nontraditional students committed to up-skilling for employment, higher education, or personal learning advancement. Many are juggling demands of work, family, and school, and they may only have opportunities to seek tutoring assistance late at night. For students across all contexts and circumstances, we are 'on duty,' 24/7."

In addition to the online tutoring that Tutor.com delivers to students, the company provides professional feedback to educators and administrators about their students' specific learning needs and knowledge gaps. The company's Predictive Insights Data Analysis service curates detailed alerts about students' academic challenges, such as lack of prerequisite knowledge or lack of content mastery. These analytics have resulted in interventions that have increased class/course completion and improved retention rates. "Our tutors have generated thousands of Predictive Insights early alerts to let our higher-education and K–12 partners know when students may need extra support in targeted subject areas," said White.

Tutor.com's role as an education provider also gives the company unique insights into the subjects in which students most need academic support. In 2019, among students in K–12 using Tutor.com services, the three most requested subjects (in rank order) have been: Algebra I, Algebra II, and English Essay Writing. Among college-level and older students using Tutor.com services, the three most requested subjects (in rank order) have been: College Essay Writing, Algebra II, and Statistics.

Tutor.com's post-session surveys of students have consistently indicated high satisfaction with the help received from the company's tutors. In 2019, 96 percent of students reported that Tutor.com had helped them complete their assignments, and 97 percent said they would recommend Tutor.com to a friend. Equally gratifying was the response from 98 percent of students, who said they were glad that their institution offered access to Tutor.com.

Several of Tutor.com's institutional clients have reported impressive results regarding the impact of Tutor.com services. Indiana Tech (Fort Wayne, IN), which retained Tutor.com to provide 24/7 academic support to students, found the average pass rate for students using Tutor.com was 14.2 percent higher than the rate for students who did not use Tutor.com.

When Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Tennessee sought online tutoring services to augment their students' face-to-face tutoring, the school conducted a thorough evaluation of multiple online tutoring vendors. The evaluation focused on flexibility, tutor quality and availability, ease of access and implementation, and support. APSU chose Tutor.com. Said Martin Golson, APSU's Director of Academic Support, "Tutor.com stood out for what it could provide to meet the needs and wants of our students and university."

"As we look ahead to delivering our next 18 million sessions of online tutoring, we celebrate the dedication of our extraordinary tutors, and thank the administrators, librarians, teachers, faculty, and corporate leaders who have chosen Tutor.com as their trusted source for tutoring services," said White. "Most of all, we give millions of high fives to the students we've served. Their hard work, perseverance, and eagerness to learn have made our days (and our nights!) at Tutor.com truly inspiring. It is from them that we learn the most."

