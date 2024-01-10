Tuya Highlighted Its Theme for CES 2024 to Shape the Future of "All Together, All On Smart"

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global IoT developer service provider, is set to showcase its cutting-edge solutions, and unveil its Four Signature Colors for the new year, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 9th to 12th.

CES 2024, one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibitions, has adopted the theme "ALL TOGETHER. ALL ON" to highlight the integration and collaboration of global consumer electronics products. As a leading player in the market, Tuya has aligned with the CES 2024 theme, while developing its own variation: "All Together, All On Smart."

"What kind of world should we build?" is an eternal question for human society. How to use cutting-edge technology to promote global sustainable development is the responsibility of every enterprise. Tuya, in its ceaseless exploration, embraces the CES 2024 theme. "All Together, All On Smart" conveys Tuya's vision for a green and sustainable world and reflects its commitment to working with global developers to achieve this through smart technology.

What is "All Together, All On Smart"?

The theme "All Together" (or "Da Tong" in Chinese) embodies the concept of "universal harmony" that is derived from "The Book of Rites" by the Chinese philosopher, Confucius. It depicts an ideal world where everyone collaborates, families live in peace, and differences disappear. To some extent, "Da Tong" not only inherits the romance and wisdom of traditional Chinese culture, but also interprets the contemporary promotion of building "a community with a shared future for mankind".

"All On Smart" envisions "Smart coexistence" where, in intelligent times, humans live smarter lives. Tuya provides cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing, enabling developers to create various smart scenarios, including smart energy, smart businesses, and more for a more intelligent, convenient, and healthy life.

At a deeper level, "All Together, All On Smart" not only embodies Tuya's beautiful vision for the future world but also reflects a profound understanding of "a community with a shared future for mankind" in the context of globalization. Through this theme, Tuya aims to build a more open, inclusive, green, and sustainable world.

Hidden Power of Tuya's Four Signature Colors

At CES 2024, Tuya will release its Four Signature Colors for the year 2024 - Peach Fuzz, Bermuda Green, Aurora Pink, and Little Boy Blue. Each color symbolizes Tuya's commitment to its theme.

- Peach Fuzz: Represents a "shared vision." As the main color of Tuya's Four Signature Colors for 2024, it exudes a soft and warm atmosphere, embodying Tuya's inclusive and open attitude towards global collaboration. Facing the constantly emerging technologies, Tuya always upholds an inclusive and open attitude, and works together with global developers to strive for the goal of "All Together, All On Smart".





- Bermuda Green: Represents "shared development." As a high saturation color that combines natural vitality with modern fashion, Bermuda Green delivers Tuya's goal to work with industry customers to create green solutions, promoting sustainable development and ESG construction.





- Aurora Pink: Represents "shared perception." Aurora Pink creates a dreamy and romantic atmosphere, and symbolizes positive expectations for the industry's future, with Tuya leading the way in smart transformation.





- Little Boy Blue: Represents "shared innovation." While it brings people a fresh and energetic feeling, Little Boy Blue reflects Tuya's commitment to constantly upgrading cutting-edge technologies, enabling developers to create innovative solutions to meet emerging market demands.

All four colors complement each other, reflecting Tuya's firm belief in collaborating with global developers to achieve the beautiful vision of "All Together, All On Smart."

Tuya Joins Hands with Global Developers to Shape the Future of Smart

As one of the world's largest tech events, CES focuses on global consumer electronics, new technologies, and future trends. Tuya's theme and Four Signature Colors demonstrate deep thinking and exploration of a sustainable future, providing practical paths and solutions.

Attendees can expect Tuya to showcase a range of solutions, including smart energy, smart travel, and smart HVAC solutions, leveraging AI, IoT, and other technologies to help industry customers quickly build various smart scenarios, thereby better practicing the development concept of green and low-carbon.

"All Together, All On Smart" is not just a direction of technological development; it's an ideal and pursuit for the future of humanity. Tuya will continue to listen to market demand, enable global developers with inclusiveness and openness, and inject strong momentum into building a better smart life.

